5 forwards to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer
A complicated week opens, one that will keep the fantasy coaches busy with the midweek shift at the gates. We start this evening with the advance scheduled at 20.45 between Cagliari and Salernitana. The big match scheduled between Naples and Lazio closes on Sunday evening, with Sarri returning to the stadium that has acclaimed him for years. In between, the interesting match between Juventus and Atalanta scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 attackers to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Day 14, 5 forwards to be deployed
there five forwards to field on this day of Fantasy Football. In the meantime, read also the forwards we did not recommend for the 14th matchday of Serie A.
- Keita Balde – Fresh from a fantastic scissor goal against Sassuolo. Perfect as a third slot in your attack today, its speed can be devastating against Salernitana’s defense.
- Edin Dzeko – The brace in the Champions League against Shakhtar has further gassed him. Venezia are an excellent team, but they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet for two consecutive games.
- Beto Betuncal – One of the surprises of this championship, his physicality can cause a lot of trouble for the Genoa defense. A good option for this day.
- Marko Arnautovic – He missed the shot against Venezia, he wants to try again against Spezia (one of the most beaten defenses in the league). Will he make it? The fantasy coaches hope so …
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic – With Giroud’s injury, he will certainly lead the Rossoneri attack. The defense of Sassuolo is suffering several goals, the Swede ready to be decisive again.