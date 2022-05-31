5 interesting facts about Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish has taken Hollywood by storm. Since entering the music scene, she has broken records. In 2019, her debut album, “When We Sleep, Where Do We Go,” reached number one, making her the first female musician born after 2000 to chart higher. She manages to light up red carpets with her unique style and became the first woman and second person to win in almost every category. We’ve compiled a list of five lesser-known facts about the rising star!
Photo: Nathan DeFiesta/Unsplash
Pirate
Billie’s family calls her “Pirate”. His brother, producer and musical collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, gave him the nickname before he was even born. Interestingly enough, she’s now adopted it as one of her three middle names (Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell).
She cares about her teeth
Billie Eilish wears Invisalign. She frequently talks about her dental health, and the first track from her debut album, “!!!!!!!! is 14 seconds of the singer removing her Invisalign, as if to say, “I took them out, now I’m ready to perform.”
Passion for fashion
Music is not the only thing that fascinates this artist. She has a sense of style that is hard to emulate. That’s why it’s not so surprising that she designs and creates her clothes!
Photo: Cezar Sampaio/Unsplash
The Ant Incident
Eilish has been a lifelong vegetarian and often chooses vegan meals. But there was an incident in her childhood where she accidentally tied an ant!
fan art
Meeting Eilish after one of her concerts is an experience fans dream of. Not only is it fun for the fans, but she loves collecting fan art that is given to her at meet-and-greets.
