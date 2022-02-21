5 keys to interpret an electrocardiogram

A electrocardiogram It is a graph that includes a series of data that needs to be interpreted by a specialist in order to be able to compare them later with the patient’s clinical information.

It is one of the most used in the medical sector, so it is crucial to know how to interpret it correctly. It is not as simple as it seems, so from here we are going to show you some keys to interpret an electrocardiogram.

How to interpret an electrocardiogram

An electrocardiogram allows to know the activity of the heart by recording the beats as electrical signals. In this way, the professional in charge of its interpretation will be able to detect possible anomalies or alterations. Do you want to know the steps to follow to interpret an electrocardiogram as health professionals do?

1. Do a systematic reading of the electrocardiogram

The electrocardiogram requires a methodical reading to detect any possible abnormality. A simple visualization will not suffice, because if we get lost in the most striking data at a glance, other important alterations can be overlooked. The most advisable, therefore, is to follow an order.

2. Differentiate what is normal from what is not

When interpreting an electrocardiogram, it must be taken into account that a different image will be obtained from each patient based on the electrical activity of their heart. Therefore, there are multiple traits that are considered normal, as long as they follow a specific stereotype that must be recognized. If the professional knows how to distinguish what is normal, he will be able to detect any pathology.

3. Interpret the electrocardiogram within the clinical context of the patient

To ensure that an electrocardiogram shows normal values, we must first also use the patient’s clinical information. It may happen that the person presents a normal electrocardiogram, but the patient presents a pathology. In fact, acute myocardial infarctions can appear without any apparent electrocardiographic abnormality.

4. Evaluation of waves and intervals

This point is key, since it is essential to know the origins of each wave, segments and spaces, and each pathological deviation that it could present. For example, alterations in the P wave occur when there are problems in the atrium, while the agitated movements of the QSR complex are due to ventricular problems. If we talk about the T wave, it is altered in coronary ischemia and potassium disorders, while ST alterations can show coronary ischemia or pericardial pathology depending on whether they are localized or extensive.

5. Recognize electrocardiographic abnormalities

Once it has been carefully observed, the next thing is to detect possible syndromes or pathologies to make the appropriate decisions according to the case in question. Some EKG tracings may indicate life-threatening even if you don’t have any symptoms at the time, such as Wellens syndrome or Brugada syndrome. If the professional in charge does not know how to look for these syndromes, he will not detect them, which is why he must always be alert.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





read also

Judith Vives





read also

Editorial Vidae





read also

Rachel Saez