5 main benefits of bananas

Easy to carry and eat without getting your hands dirty, this particular exotic fruit is a faithful ally for our health.

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but even the banana is no joke. This exotic fruit with a particularly sugary flavor, it ranks first in the ranking of the most popular fruits for young and old palates. Easy to carry and to consume, this bizarre elongated fruit with a particularly sweet taste is among the most nutritious foods on our tables. Let’s discover together the delicious properties of this practical energy snack.

Bananas: 5 benefits for your body

rich natural sources of antioxidants, bananas are a faithful ally for the health of our body. Beneficial for both the heart and the cardiovascular system, this particular exotic fruit helps fight certain types of cancer and cellular aging. The large amount of carbohydrates explains why it is the favorite fruit of athletes in periods of increasing muscle mass. Among the main properties, the regenerative ones and the sense of satiety stand out. Also excellent for breakfast instead of pre-packaged and unhealthy snacks. natural anti-inflammatory: it’s true, you only eat the pulp of the banana. However, the high anti-inflammatory properties of its skin should not be underestimated, which are functional to relieve mosquito bites and decrease itching. Place directly on the reddened area for about ten minutes, after having thoroughly disinfected it with soap and water.

it’s true, you only eat the pulp of the banana. However, the high anti-inflammatory properties of its skin should not be underestimated, which are functional to relieve mosquito bites and decrease itching. Place directly on the reddened area for about ten minutes, after having thoroughly disinfected it with soap and water. oral hygiene: if you are unable to make an appointment with the dentist, the solution for our oral hygiene is once again present on our tables. Regular consumption of bananas, rich sources of potassium, manganese and magnesium, limits the appearance of yellow spots on the teeth. Before brushing your teeth at night, scrub them with the inside of the banana peel for three minutes and repeat this for two weeks – the result is immediately noticeable.

if you are unable to make an appointment with the dentist, the solution for our oral hygiene is once again present on our tables. Regular consumption of bananas, rich sources of potassium, manganese and magnesium, limits the appearance of yellow spots on the teeth. Before brushing your teeth at night, scrub them with the inside of the banana peel for three minutes and repeat this for two weeks – the result is immediately noticeable. anti-depression food: Banana is the number one food for our mental health as well. Serotonin, derived from tryptophan, actually helps prevent depression, positively influencing mood. This exotic fruit reduces daily stress, anxiety and nervousness, thereby relaxing the entire body.