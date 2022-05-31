5 PHOTOS of Adamari López that show her RADICAL physical change after DIVORCE from Toni Costa

Adamari Lopez Y Tony Costa They continue to give something to talk about, despite the fact that it has been a year since they announced their divorce, the recent entry of the dancer to ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, brings up his romance with the Puerto Rican host again, which is why today we bring for you the 5 Photos that show the radical physical change that the television presenter had in the United States after divorcing the famous dancer.

with these 5 Photos you will notice the radical change that he had physical of Adamari Lopez after having announced his divorce from Toni Costa to relaunch his career and change his life once again.

beat cancer

Few know but adamari lopez is a survivor of breast cancer, this disease attacked the Puerto Rican driver causing her to lose one of her breasts and thus leaving a radical change in its physical That took a long time to assimilate.

After having beaten cancer, the driver began to have a resurgence on television in the United States where she is one of the darlings of the public.

Toni Costa comes into your life

After recovering from cancer, Adamari Lopez had a radical physical change Well, she had gained a few kilos since the last time she was seen on camera.

This situation does not seem to affect Tony Costawho was in love and always united with Adamari, who had had difficult years but was aiming for a full recovery.

Announces divorce from the dancer

But nothing lasts forever, so love is no exception and after 10 years of relationship, adamari lopez Y Tony Acosta They announced their divorce, revolutionizing social networks who branded the dancer and the host as the best couple of the moment, but everything has its end.

A full year has passed since then and what a change the physical of Adamari López in a quite radicalwhich revealed the great woman who escaped from Toni.

Resurface as a driver

Those extra kilos had already been far away in the figure of Adamari Lopezwho was now enjoying a great moment on television for Latinos in the United States where he established himself.

Her acting career is already a thing of the past and now she only focuses on being a symbol for Latin women, not for nothing she has a huge Instagram account with almost 8 million followers.

A Latina succeeding in the United States

The natural charisma of Adamari Lopez They make her a charming woman who made a perfect match with the morning magazine programs where she is a must for the producers of this type of show in the United States.

No doubt the radical change that he had physical of Adamari Lopez He is worthy of admiration, not only for beating cancer but for recovering from a tremendous weight gain to shine again as a celebrity.