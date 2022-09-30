5 secrets of natural medicine to improve immunity

Exercise, a balanced diet and rest contribute for the defenses to remain alert and have sufficient reaction and recovery capacity.

but they exist many other things that can be done to stimulate the immune system to prevent or stop an infection in its first phase or to promote healing. Here we tell you 5 very easy things you can do to strengthen your defense system.

1. Manage stress

Until a couple of decades ago it was believed that the immune system was beyond the control of the central nervous system, but now it is known that a situation that generates stress, whether physical or emotional, triggers a whole series of physiological reactions that affect the immune response.

This is because when you live in tension, you segregate increased amount of hormones that end up inhibiting the action of lymphocytes and affecting the thymusa basic gland for the development and proper functioning of the defense system.

One of those hormones is cortisolwhich in addition to increasing vulnerability to diseases It leads to many other health problems. among them an increase in the level of sugar in the blood, insomnia and also gastric disorders.

The physical exercisedone with moderate intensity and regularly, helps combat stressso it can indirectly strengthen the defenses.

Although you can also do it directly, increasing the concentration of defensive cells and thus improving the immune response.

2. Stimulate the defenses with reflex therapy

The feet they are much more than the supports of the body. In them exist reflex zones communicated with the different parts of the organism. Activating these areas through a massage can dissipate tensions and prevent or treat diseases.

On this is based reflex therapya massage technique that It also improves blood and lymphatic circulation.the latter with direct effects on the immune system. Aid likewise to relax, combat stress and regain vitality.

Without ruling out the option of going to a therapist specialized in foot massage, one can also help their defenses to fight a cold or any other infection by massaging the corresponding foot reflex zone for a few minutes each day as soon as symptoms start:

In case of sore throat and nasal congestion for example, can be massaged with small circles the base of the thumb.

for example, can be massaged with small circles If the problems are concentrated on the chest we will have to focus on the top of the plant moving from the base of the toes towards the ball of the foot.

we will have to focus on moving from the base of the toes towards the ball of the foot. massaging the inner aspect below the thumb jointit is stimulated scam.

3. The Yoga Nasal Wash

Good hygiene of the nostrils protects against infections and relieves colds. The yogis of India knew this and have perfected a technique for nasal washing.

They use a lota, a kind of porroncillo with a sphere at the tip that covers the nostril. It pours inside half a liter of warm water and is added a teaspoon of sea salt.

Gently inhaling the liquid is introduced with the burbot through the left nostril and expelled through the right., letting the water wash away the mucus. Then it repeats in the opposite direction.

This practice relieves nose, throat and ear problems in general, and helps in cases of allergy, sinusitis, snoring, cold, headache and throat, pollution by dust, tobacco…

4. Practice good oral hygiene

Neglecting oral hygiene It not only has consequences for the mouth; also he has them for defenses.

Germs accumulate on the gums and teeth they don’t bother but keep the immune system busy and they end up exhausting it.

It is appropriate, therefore, brush your teeth and tongue well as well as regularly checking the mouth to rule out possible infections.

5. Natural remedies

Homeopathic remedies modulate the immune system stimulating it when it is weak and slowing it down when it is hyperactive.

There are several to prevent and treat colds and flu seasonal; These are some of the most common.

Oscillococcinum . This popular medicine is an exception in the homeopathic panorama, because its name, unlike the others, is associated with a single laboratory that has the patent. A weekly tube is prescribed as preventive in the winter months. Once you have the flu, the dose will depend on the severity of your symptoms. Oscillococcinum shortens the duration of symptoms such as fever, chills, and muscle pain.

. This popular medicine is an exception in the homeopathic panorama, because its name, unlike the others, is associated with a single laboratory that has the patent. Once you have the flu, the dose will depend on the severity of your symptoms. Oscillococcinum shortens the duration of symptoms such as Thymuline . It is a thymus hormone obtained by synthesis that acts on T lymphocytes, reinforcing defenses. Thymuline 9CH is often prescribed, especially to children in their first contact with the school or nursery. A weekly dose tube is administered for a month and the following month it is repeated with another dose tube.

. It is a thymus hormone obtained by synthesis that acts on T lymphocytes, reinforcing defenses. Thymuline 9CH is often prescribed, especially to A weekly dose tube is administered for a month and the following month it is repeated with another dose tube. Aconitum . Made with aconite, it can be used as a preventative when contact with cold or snow or a sudden drop in temperature is anticipated, and to treat colds or flu that emerge with virulence after exposure to cold and dry winds sometimes accompanied by fever or sore throat.

. Made with aconite, it can be used as a preventative when contact with cold or snow or a sudden drop in temperature is anticipated, and to treat sometimes accompanied by fever or sore throat. Gelsemium . improves the acute flu wave sore throat when accompanied by weakness, chills, fever, or severe headache, and symptoms appear gradually and worsen in wet weather.

. improves the wave when accompanied by weakness, chills, fever, or severe headache, and bryonia. It is used to treat colds and flu with severe earache and headache, thirst and sweat. It also fights bronchitis with a dry cough that worsens with movement and is accompanied by fever.

