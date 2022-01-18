5 things you didn’t know about the movie

The pursuit of happiness is the movie dramatic biographical with Will Smith in the role of the protagonist. If you loved this movie, or are about to see it for the first time, in this article you will find some curiosities that maybe you didn’t know about the title.

Released in theaters in 2006 and produced by Columbia Pictures, Escape Artists, Relativity Media And Overbrook Entertainment, The pursuit of happiness (original title The Pursuit of Happyness) brings the story of Chris Gardner, a single father, following the loss of his job.

5 curiosities about The Pursuit of Happiness

The curiosities about the film The pursuit of happiness they are really numerous, but below we have decided to select the more interesting: from the story that inspired the film to the presence of the son of Will Smith.

The film is directed by Gabriele Muccino

The first curiosity that maybe you didn’t know about The pursuit of happiness is that the film is directed by the Italian director and screenwriter Gabriele Muccino. Will Smith, protagonist of the film, has chosen to direct the film to Muccino after seeing the film written and directed by the latter, released in 2001, The last Kiss.

It is inspired by a true story

Gender dramatic biographical, The pursuit of happiness brings to the screen an extraordinary true story: that of Chris Gardner. American businessman and millionaire, in the 80s Christopher found himself, together with his son, broke and without a roof over his head. This experience was recounted by Christopher himself in the book The pursuit of happiness, also released in 2006.

Chris Gardner he also took part in the film, appearing in the finale.

Christopher Gardner is portrayed by Jaden Smith

Another interesting curiosity that you may not have known about The pursuit of happiness is that the little one Christopher Gardner, son of Chris Gardner, is portrayed by Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith. It is in this film that today’s actor, rapper, model, stylist and dancer made his debut.

The extras in the film are truly homeless

In addition to the presence in the film of Chris Gardner and the son of Will Smith, neither The pursuit of happiness we also find gods real homeless, all of which were paid to do by extras in the movie.

The title of the film

Finally, the last curiosity you may not have known about this film concerns the its original title: The Pursuit of Happyness. The latter, in fact, not only refers to the entrance of Christopher’s school within the film, but also to the declaration of independence of the United States of America.

The Pursuit of Happiness on TV and Streaming

