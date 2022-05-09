5 things you should not do in Word and Excel if you do not want to be hacked

This is something you should apply to any computer program you use. You should always have the latest versions. On the one hand, you will achieve a significant improvement in performance, but on the other hand, you will be more protected and you will be able to correct security flaws that can be exploited.

The first mistake, and perhaps the most important, is to have Word and Excel outdated . Attackers can exploit vulnerabilities to steal data or cause a malfunction. This is corrected through patches and regular security updates that they may release.

The hackers they normally attack what is most used. When we talk about applications like Excel or Word, we mean really popular software, which is part of our day to day. Therefore, it is important to avoid mistakes when using them and not fall into the trap that could expose our personal information or have problems.

Open any Word or Excel by email

A very common attack is when a cybercriminal sends an Excel or Word file by email and it is actually malware. Simply through such a file they could strain a virus that puts privacy at risk or causes crashes in Windows or the system you use.

Therefore, it is essential to be careful whenever you receive a file of this type by e-mail. You should thoroughly check the source and make sure it is trustworthy before opening it, as it might automatically launch malicious software and pose a security problem. It is essential to avoid attacks with attachments.

Download files from unknown pages

But Word or Excel documents do not only arrive through the mail, but we can also download from many sites. Sometimes we are looking for information on something specific and we come across the possibility of downloading a Word file with relevant data. But that document could be a danger as it could contain malware.

Once again, before downloading an Excel or Word file, it is important to check its origin very well and avoid falling into the trap. Here common sense is going to be essential so that our teams are not compromised.

Don’t use antivirus

Undoubtedly, an error that is also common is not using a good antivirus when using Excel or Word. You should always have the computer protected and a security program will play a fundamental role there, since it will detect possible threats and will also help to eliminate files that may be dangerous.

There are many options available, but for example Windows Defender is a good solution. However, whichever one you choose, you must make sure that it works correctly and has the real capacity to warn you when you are faced with a threat.

Download programs from insecure sites

When you go to install Excel or Word, you should always make sure that you are installing the application correctly. You must apply the same to any other program that you are going to install, since it can be the source of malware entry and hackers take advantage of this.

It is a mistake to download the application from anywhere, without checking if it is really reliable or not. This point is very important to preserve the proper functioning of the system at all times.