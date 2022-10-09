513 murders in the first week

At least 513 people were murdered on the first week of october in the country; an average of 73 daily.

The most violent day of this period is October 5, when a total of 87 murders were recorded, including 20 in the municipality of San Miguel TotolapanWarrioraccording to the preliminary statistics of the daily report of victims of homicide of federal security cabinet.

The states with the most intentional deaths in absolute figures, from the 1st to the 7th of this month, are again Guanajuato, 64; State of Mexico, 47; Lower California, 45; Warrior, 41; Michoacan, 37; Jalisco, 37; Chihuahua, 31.

Read more: They reveal links between the former mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, murdered in the massacre, and La Familia Michoacana

Yesterday it was announced that a confrontation between cells of the United Cartels and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) would have left 18 members of the CJNG dead between the limits of Michoacán and Jalisco.

According to authorities, the United Cartels stopped the advance of the CJNG, a criminal group that tried to enter Michoacán’s Tierra Caliente again, in the municipalities of Tepalcatepec, Buenavista Tomatlán, Los Reyes, Jilotlán and Santa María el Oro.

The authorities consulted pointed out that many of the deaths resulting from clashes between criminal groups are not included in the statistics because the cartels take their dead.

Read more: Video. Armed civilians stop the advance of the CJNG in Michoacán

Subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

maot