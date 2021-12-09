+ 590% for this Elon Musk and Christmas themed meme coin

Wednesday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted strong gains, while both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu held steady.

What happened

At the time of publication, Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFloki X) was up 590.6% daily to $ 0.0000177; the coin gained 593.7% against Bitcoin and 574.7% against Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, in the last 24 hours ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO: EFloki) gained 423.5% to $ 0.00003425 and King Floki V2 (CRYPTO: KING) observed a 36.4% increase to $ 0.000009312.

In the past 24 hours Floki Shiba (CRYPTO: FSHIB) was up + 26.3% to $ 0.000000005095.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 1.3% daily to $ 0.1801; Shiba Inu, the “Dogecoin killer”, has gained 1.5% to $ 0.00003702 in the last 24 hours.

Because it is important

Christmas Floki X, named after Floki, the little dog of the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, describes itself as a rebase token that was launched ahead of Christmas; The token hit a new all-time high of $ 0.0000177 on Wednesday.

Christmas is getting closer and Christmas floki X will have more marketing. Please follow Christmas floki X and have a wonderful Christmas pic.twitter.com/poKWLBvuW1 – Christmas floki X (@ChristmasflokiX) December 8, 2021

ElonFlokiInu, also named after Musk’s puppy, extended his big earnings earlier this week and hit a new all-time high of $ 0.00004344 on Wednesday; the token claims to be a combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

King Floki V2 describes itself as a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) which benefits its holders and gives access to a weekly lottery; The project behind the token states on its website that in the long run it plans to create ATMs that holders can use to pay for items by holding the tokens.

Floki Shiba claims to have an integrated intelligent staking system that rewards its holders; the token has its own decentralized exchange, called FSHIB Swap.