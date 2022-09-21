6 billionaires who will not leave the inheritance to their children

“I think that this thing about inheritances it is something of very little taste”, British actor Daniel Craig once said in an interview. He added that if it were up to him, neither of his two children would enjoy his millionaire fortune. A drink.

According to the actor, the concept of inheritance is somewhat ‘outdated’ and in very bad taste. It would be nice to know what her daughter Ella, who is 29 years old, and her two-year-old child from her marriage to fellow actress Rachel Weisz think about it.

“Isn’t there an old saying that if you die a rich person, you will have failed?” Craig wondered in that note with Candy Magazine“I don’t want to leave large sums to the next generation. My philosophy is to get rid of her or give it away before I leave”.

And Daniel Craig is not the only one who has that position. Some of the children of the richest and most famous people in the world they will have to work and strive to have the standard of living they are used to living with their parents.

Its strongest foundation is that they want them to learn what it’s like to work hardso they have decided that they will not leave them a penny of their immense fortunes.

Let’s see some of them:

mark zuckerberg







Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook.

The CEO of Facebook is one of the richest men on the planetand since the birth of his daughter Max, the result of his marriage to the engineer Priscilla Chan, many considered that the girl had been born in a golden cradle.

Nothing further, because both the founder of Facebook and his wife announced that they were not going to leave their vast fortune to the little nor any of his future children.

Both confirmed that they would donate 99% of their shares, valued at 45 billion dollarsto his foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which works to promote equality among children around the world.

This is how Zuckerberg himself left it written in a letter to his daughterwhich he shared via Facebook.

george lucas







George Lucas has a fortune of 5 billion dollars.

It was the year 2012 when George Lucas sold his production company lucasfilmalong with the rights to its successful Star Wars and Indiana Jones sagas, as well as the productions of LucasArts and Industrial Light&Magicmaking him one of the richest people in the world.

Now with a fortune of more than 5 billion dollarslives quietly dedicated to numerous projects and enjoying his wife and four children.

Yes indeed, none of those children will enjoy such a fortunebecause the famous director has no intention of leaving it as an inheritance, since Lucas chose to invest most of the money in a foundation dedicated to promoting equal opportunities and education among the little ones.

Ashton Kutcher







Ashton Kutcher says that the money would complicate his children.

Always a defender of his children, Wyatt and Dimitri, the result of his relationship with actress Mila Kunis, living a normal childhood, Ashton Kutcher has a plan for the future don’t leave them your money nor establish any type of fund so that they can enjoy their future millionaire when they are adults.

“We will end up donating the money to charity”, explained the actor during the Dax Shepard podcast, “My children live a privileged life, and they are not even aware of it. They’ll never know, because it’s the only kind of life they know.”

“Now, if my children want to start a company and have a good business plan, I will invest in them, but they will not have guaranteed money”, closed the actor of The butterfly effect, among many others.

Elton John







Sir Elton John would have 500 million dollars

The singer Elton John is one of the most famous people in the whole world, and according to experts, he could be valued in more than 500 million dollarsachieved during his long and fruitful musical career.

Of course, if it depended on the British singer, his twin sons, Elijah and Zachary, should learn what it means to work and earn a living.

“My children are living an incredible life, they are not normal children”, explained the singer to the newspaper The Mirror“I don’t pretend they are, but they have to have some kind of normalcy, respect for money and for work.”

For her husband, David Furnish, the thing is clear, and following the model of the American millionaire Warren Buffet, he bets on leaving enough money for them to have a house, a car and just enough money for their daily needs, but nothing more. “Anything beyond the strictly basic, they will have to go out and earn it”.

Bill Gates







Bill Gates is one of the richest men in the world.

Despite starring in one of the most expensive divorces in the history of his wife Melinda, it seems that computer scientist Bill Gates continues to be one of the richest men in the world, with a fortune valued at more than 130 billion dollars.

However, it seems that Gates he will not leave his immense fortune to any of his three children, Rory, Jennifer and Phoebe; instead, he will use it for charitable causes.

As Gates himself wrote on the social network Reddit, he will only leave 10 million dollars to each of his children.

“Leaving my children an immense amount of money It’s not a favor for them.”he explained, confirming that he also has no plans for any of them to gain control of Microsoft,

“A lot of people disagree, but Melinda and I we feel good about this decision“, hill.

Jackie Chan







Jackie Chan, actor.

The Hong Kong actor has become over the years one of the most prolific stars in Asia. His work as an actor, film and television producer, director, stuntman, screenwriter, martial arts fighter, singer, businessman and comedian have given him a fortune that today amounts to more than 500 million dollars.

However, the actor will not leave anything to his children Jaycee Chan and Etta Ng Chok Lam. He has no relationship with his daughter Etta, but with his son Jaycee, to whom he does not intend to leave anything, because the actor considers that if he is worthy of having that money, will be able to generate it himself with his workso the estate prefers to donate it to charity.

Source: The Vanguard