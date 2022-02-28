6 essential accessories for your new Galaxy S22

Take your new Galaxy S22 everywhere safely, fully protected with Spigen cases and accessories.

The new Galaxy S22 It is one of the high-end smartphones in the market that occupies the top spot since launchand we can say that it is a smart purchase that offers a great set of specifications and power in every way at a good price. Are you thinking of buying the new Galaxy S22? If so, you should protect it and equip it with the best covers and accessories that the Spigen brand has developed especially for the new Galaxy S22 series.

6 must-have accessories perfect for the new Galaxy S22 series

Optik Armor: A Slide-On Camera Protector

This functional accessory is specially designed for protect Galaxy S22 Ultra camera lens, it is a complete case with all the features of the brand, air cushion technology, raised bezels and more. The main thing about the Optik Armor case is its slide-on protector, which covers and protects the camera lenses when not in use, this through the technology of Snap Lens Protection.

Liquid Air: a simple case with a lot of style

with this cover your new Galaxy S22 will be protected from scratches, fingerprints and impactsIn addition, thanks to its raised bezels, it keeps your screen and camera lenses safe. The design of the Liquid Air cover is simple and neutral, it is made of TPU with a pattern of grooves that guarantees a better and more comfortable grip.

Tough Armor: a slim case, but very resistant

The highest level of protection is about a holster with military grade certificate and made with a combination of PC and TPU, as well as an impact foam layer that absorbs possible shocks and fully protect your Galaxy S22. The rugged Tough Armor case includes a reinforced kickstand for hands-free viewing and an extremely slim design for the level of protection it offers.

Ultra Hybrid: the case that maintains the design of your mobile

a cover with a subtle and elegant design in transparent color Keep the stunning design of your new Galaxy S22 looking great, but don’t forget about protection. The Ultra Hybrid cover is equipped with air cushion technology to protect all corners from any impact and also, with raised bezels to protect the screen and camera from flat surfaces.

More accessories for your Galaxy devices

If you already know Spigen, it’s probably thanks to their popular phone cases. The company also manufactures a wide range of accessories.

Glas.tR EZ Fit and NeoFlex screen protectors will help you keep your screen pristine and scratch-free for as long as you need. The EZ Fit is a tempered glass protector, the NeoFlex a flexible TPU one that perfectly wraps around the curved edges of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Spigen’s ArcStation Pro GaN is a Wall charger with excellent power 45W maximum load and compatible with the Samsung Super Fast Charge 2.0 standard. For wireless options, opt for Spigen’s ArcField, a wireless charging pad with an output of 15W. It is compatible with Spigen cases and has a non-slip coating to prevent the phone from slipping.

There is also a wide range of protective accessories for other Galaxy devicessuch as the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Tab series.

Thanks to the union of Spigen and Samsung’s mobile accessories partnership program, you can find the widest variety of accessories specialized for new Galaxy S22 series and also for other copies of the brand. So, if you need something to protect and equip your samsung devicesyou should visit Spigen on Amazon Spain.

Related topics: Mobile

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!