6 PRO Xbox controllers you should consider before buying

Currently, the offer of controls for our Xbox is quite wide and varied, since there are an infinity of characteristics that make them very special, from extra features for long gaming sessions to better ergonomics and battery life. Whatever you are looking for in a good controller for your Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One, you have to consider not only compatibility, but also that it is of good quality in its construction, since it will allow you to be with it for a long time.

Due to the above, as we did previously with a list of the best headsets for xbox or a collection of gaming chairs for professional gamers, we bring you a guide with 5 PRO controls for Xbox that you should consider before buying, since there are quite convenient and functional options for the price and features they offer. Without going any further, you will have 6 alternatives that you can follow to enhance your style of play, become more precise in shooters or simply have better ergonomics and comfort to the traditional controls, which although they are correct, do not reach their maximum potential as if the Pro controls do.

5 PRO controllers for Xbox that you should consider before buying

1.- Microsoft Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

One of the undisputed kings of this scene. Known and desired by most, as one of the most ergonomic and functional controllers known on the market, awarded by a wide variety of media and players around the world, including us in our review.

Microsoft’s alternative with this pro controller is to take players to the next level in precision, comfort and functionality in different games. Has adjustable tension levers to better adapt to different styles of play, trigger lock for greater precision and sensitivity, wrap-around rubber grip and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also has a transport case, which in addition to serving to store your control along with its interchangeable levers, serves as a charging base through the included USB-C port.

2.- Thrustmaster ESWAP X Pro Controller

The faithful competitor of the command of Microsoft. It is one of the best options if you do not want to go for the previous controller, since its great cutting-edge technologies, together with its solid construction, allow for exceptional game quality.

Built with the brand’s exclusive and patented T-MOD technology, features fully optimized hot swapping of levers, so you can quickly modify even when you’re playing. You can fully configure the controller to best suit your gameplay, with highly sensitive modules that pick up the slightest movement, Focused for multiplayer games. Together, it has a large modularity ecosystem, which allows different modules to be purchased separately and make the best combinations, with a high level of precision. The negative point of the controller is that it uses a cable for its connection, so if you are looking for a wireless product, it is not your option.

3.- Razer Wolverine V2

The legendary and well-known brand Razer is also part of the Xbox pro controller, using its classic formula of quality, price and unparalleled comfort.

The Razer Wolverine V2 that we have analyzed at the time comes to offer users a precise, powerful wired controller with extra features at a lower price. Its anatomically shaped design, together with the non-slip rubber grips, allow you to play all day at the optimal level as the brand has accustomed us. It has face buttons with additional remapping, which through the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox application, grants the control and personalized game style that best suits your needs. Similarly, it has highly sensitive triggers, which will provide a closer and deeper experience in the different genres of video games.

4.- PowerA FUSION Pro 2

We could say that this pro controller for Xbox is the equivalent of Microsoft’s Elite, but cheap. Its different functionalities, interchangeable extra levers and great ergonomics, provide a high-level fit and comfort, aimed at those who do not want to spend a lot of money.

Built with high resistance materials, double vibration, vibration pulse triggers, focused on having a higher level of response, different interchangeable levers, 3 levels of depth and sensitivity for the triggers, It is one of the best options you can find price / quality. Its design is oriented in the lines of the hand, so that the grip, response and sensation of weight when holding it, is a considerable variable to have an advantage over your competitors.

5. Turtle Beach Recon Controller

One of the best-known and best-valued brands in the industry is Turtle Beach, which, thanks to its high standards of quality, design and innovation, has earned an important place in accessories for gamers. This controller has great features and functionalities that make it worthy of a position in this ranking, since despite its affordable price, it provides great benefits in gaming sessions.

It is mainly oriented for lovers of sound adjustments, who are constantly setting up and customizing different equalizations for their titles. You have easy access to exclusive Turtle Beach sound controls like EQ presets, game and chat volume mixer, mic tracking, and more. Likewise, it has great advantages in the ergonomics section, such as two completely customizable rear levers and its coolant holding function, allowing the small cooling channels and comfortable shape to keep your hands cool and dry at all times, helping you reduce fatigue when gaming.

6. Victrix Gambit Controller

Finally, another of the brands specialized in gaming items, such as Victrix, comes with its pro controller option, designed in detail for competitive gaming and the customization of each player.

Cataloged and known as “the world’s fastest Xbox controller”, something that we could verify in our complete review. This command will exceed all your expectations if you are looking to play competitively. It has been exclusively designed to eliminate lag and maximize response speed, thanks to the brand’s own Dual CoreTM technology. Thanks to its dedicated ultra-fast processing core, the company has achieved lower latency and input response up to 8 times faster than competitive controllers, becoming a solid option. In addition, it has a very high level of customization, since it includes 14 interchangeable components to completely transform the controller and adapt it to your style of play.

