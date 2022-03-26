7 critically acclaimed series to watch on Netflix

The catalog of Netflix It is full of series to watch, but although that is very positive, sometimes it turns against the user, since the large number of offers can make it somewhat difficult to choose what to play.

On this occasion, we want to recommend seven strips that have not only managed to attract the attention of the general public, but have also been acclaimed by specialized critics.

american vandal

Fiction series in mockumentary format that centers on the life of Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro), a student who is accused of spray-painting phallic images on cars in the parking lot.. Despite being known as a troublesome boy, he pleads not guilty to the acts. After being expelled, the school journalist Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) opens an investigation to discover the true author of the acts of vandalism.

The Sinner

This strip has three seasons and is based on the homonymous novel by the German Petra Hammesfahr. This dramatic thriller tells a different story in each installment. The first revolves around Cora (Jessica Biel), a woman who commits cold-blooded murder unexpectedly, even for her. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) will be in charge of finding out why Cora, a quiet mother with a seemingly normal family, commits such an act without even being aware of it.

As of season 2, the fiction focuses on Ambrose and rare cases of unexpected acts of brutality, like that of a young man named Julian Walker (Elisha Henig), who confesses to having poisoned a couple, or a fatal car accident in upstate New Yorka fact that reveals a much larger and disturbing situation behind him.

Lupine

The story follows Assane Diop (omar sy), a man who comes across a mysterious gift: a book about Arsène Lupin that has the power to grant him wealth and resources. Twenty-five years earlier, when he was still a teenager, Diop’s father died after being accused of a crime he did not commit. Now, the protagonist intends to take revenge on a wealthy family that caused the death of his father.

Go read our review of Lupine: “A literary rescue with failures and successes”.

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders It’s a BBC drama tells the story of the Shelby gypsy family and their gang of gangsters, a group of people characterized by their berets with blades and owners of illegal affairs, who dominate clandestine bets and are governed by extortion.

More about Peaky Blinders on this note.

sense8

Strip that revolves around the adventures of eight people from different parts of the world. As a result of a tragic death that they perceive through dreams or with visions, they are in a mental growth and connected. The motley crew consists of an African bus driver, an American transgender blogger, a German safe-robbing man, a Korean businesswoman, a Mexican soap opera actor, and a young Icelandic party girl. After the premonition, they will try to be reunited by Jonas, another “sensate”, while Mr. Whispers will go after them with the same sensory power.

how to live with yourself

Thousands (Paul Rudd) is a man who does not have a very satisfying life: he hates his job and life with his wife of a long time has lost the spark that it had in the beginning. That’s why, when he finds out about Spa Top Happy, he doesn’t hesitate to try his services.

In that place, the protagonist is subjected to a treatment that rebuilds his DNA and promises to make him a better personbut the problems start when he discovers that in fact he has been replaced by a new and improved version of himself.

With the clone hanging around and making improvements for his job, his marriage, and his life in general, Miles will have to fight for his wife, his career, and his own identity while dealing with the unintended consequences of his actions..

aka Grace

Set in Canada in the 19th century, this story revolves around Grace Marks, an Irish maid convicted of the double murder of Thomas Kinnear, her boss, and Nancy Montgomery, the housekeeper. In this context, a psychiatrist must analyze the events that led to the crime and decide whether or not she deserves to be exonerated. Based on the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwoodthis miniseries is starring Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft and Rebecca Liddiard.