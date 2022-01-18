7 fashion movies and TV series to watch in streaming – Magazine

After the theatrical release of House of Gucci, fashion is back strongly on the big screen. Ridley Scott’s film, however, is certainly not the first to speak of the fashion universe. We discover 7 among the fashion titles most famous and interesting to see and review on the best platforms of streaming.

1. The devil wears Prada (Netflix, Disney +)

Box office blockbuster, the 2006 film directed by David Frankel, with Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, is one of the feature films most famous that revolve around the world of fashion. Miranda Priestly (Streep) is the director of Runway, a leading magazine dealing with trends and style; Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), his assistant not very attentive and interested in the fashion universe. The film is a continuous alternation of fashion shows, new collections, expensive outfits and also involves the designer Valentino in a cameo. There film – currently visible on Neflix and Disney + – is taken from Lauren Weisberger’s bestseller of the same name. The author before writing the novel was really the assistant of Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue America who inspired Miranda’s character.

A comedy fun and enlightening on the mechanisms of fashion.

2. Yves Saint Laurent (Amazon Prime Video)

A French biopic (directed by Jalil Lespert) inspired by the life of the designer Yves Saint Laurent, played in the film by Pierre Niney. The story begins in the period in which it stylist – barely twenty – he found himself directing, after the disappearance of Christian Dior, the important maison. During the first parade there was the meeting with Pierre Bergè who became his life partner and also a business partner in the creation of the Yves Saint Laurent Company. The film, released in 2014, is part of the catalog of Prime Video.

The voyage interesting within the public and private life of one of the greatest stylists of the twentieth century.

3. Coco avant Chanel (Amazon Prime Video)

Audrey Tautou plays in this film Gabrielle, a country girl, abandoned with her sister in a French orphanage. Only after having spent childhood in poverty, worked as a cabaret dancer and after experiencing an overwhelming love, that girl will move to Paris becoming one of the most elegant women in the world and the founder of one of the greatest fashion houses still existing. Coco Chanel – love before the myth, released in 2009 is currently visible on Amazon Prime Video, but exclusively with the rental or purchase formula, which provide for an additional cost compared to the basic subscription.

A film that tells the person behind the personage: the romantic and rebellious soul of Coco Chanel.

4. Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Emily in Paris tells the adventures of a young advertising woman from Chicago who moves to Paris for work and here turns his life upside down. Among various Croissant for breakfast, Instagram posts and various tormented love stories, the world of Emily revolves around luxurious clothes and fashion campaigns. The first two seasons are available on Netflix who has already announced that he wants to produce the third and fourth part of the show.

Irreverent and give it episodes very short (25 minutes): the ideal series for those who want to be light.

5. American crime story – the assassination of Gianni Versace (Netflix)

The second season of the American crime story is dedicated to the story of the murder of Gianni Versace in Miami. This is not a series specifically focused on fashion, since the main point of view is that of Andrew Cunanan (the killer of the designer), but the importance of the work of Versace it is however an integral part of the plot. Also in the cast of this series are Riky Martin in the role of Antonio d’Amico (Gianni’s model and companion) and Penelope Cruz in those of Donatella Versace. There series it is visible on Netflix, which oversaw its production.

Thriller and dream dresses for it telefilm based on a terrible true story.

6. The Collection (Amazon Prime Video)

Produced by Amazon studio and visible on Amazon Prime Video, this 2016 series is set in 1947. At the center of the events there is a family saga: i protagonists they are two brothers, both heirs of a Parisian fashion house and therefore rivals. There France post-war period is the backdrop for intrigues and no holds barred clashes. It has currently been produced one season of eight episodes.

Ideal for those who want to join the passion for fashion the one for history.

7. Ugly Betty (Disney +)

Betty Suarez is a girl from Mexican origin, not particularly attractive and not very attentive to the trends of the fashion. Despite this, she is hired as an assistant to Daniel Meade, chief editor of Mode, a specialized magazine. There are four seasons of this series, which aired between 2006 and 2010, which remotely resembles in the plot a The devil wears Prada and gave America Herrera notoriety. It is currently visible on Disney +.

A TV series ironic, to look at without obligation, perfect for relaxing.