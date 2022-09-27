7 PSG players with their national team

The international truce is coming to an end. While several PSG players are once again available to their club (Donnarumma, Mbappé, etc.), some still have to play by tomorrow. This is the case of the Portuguese (Nuno Mendes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha), Spaniards (Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler), Brazilians (Neymar, Marquinhos), Achraf Hakimi with Morocco and Lionel Messi with Argentina. The majority of them should be incumbents.

Vitinha replacing in Portugal-Spain clash

The most important game that concerns PSG players, Portugal / Spain (8:45 p.m.). And for this meeting, Fernando Santos and Luis Enrique have revealed their starting XI. Only Vitinha is not a starter during this clash. danilo Pereira continues a second tenure in central defense whereas Nuno Mendes regains his place in the left lane of the Portuguese defense. On the Spanish side, Carlos Soler holds the midfield three while Pablo Sarabia continues in the attacking trio.

The XI of Portugal : Costa-Cancello, danilo slides, Mendes – Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes – Bernardo, Ronaldo, Jota

slides, – Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes – Bernardo, Ronaldo, Jota Spain XI: Simon – Carvajal, Guillamon, Torres, Gaya – SolerRodri, Koke – SarabiaMorata, Torres

Marquinhos and Neymar holders at the Parc des Princes

This evening, Brazil take on Tunisia for its last rehearsal before the World Cup in Qatar (November 20-December 18). After its success against Ghana last week in Le Havre (3-0) with a goal from Marquinhos and two assists, the Seleçao will present themselves at the Parc des Princes to face another team qualified for the World Cup, which will be in the group from France. For this meeting in the den of PSG, Tite revealed his composition. Marquinhos and Neymar obviously feature in the latter. Finally, Morocco take on Paraguay in a friendly game. Achraf Hakimi is also a starter.