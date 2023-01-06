7 Zendaya hairstyles that outline your face and are trending in 2023!

It is undeniable: on each occasion, the zendaya hairstyles —and, in general, each of his beauty looks— always manage to become pure inspiration. From the most classic to the most extravagant, most of the time they manage to surprise us, making it clear that she is the goddess of the most trendy.

And, this year, in terms of trending hairstyles for 2023, will not be the exception. Probably, the list of looks that will sweep the next seasons is punctual, but believe us when we tell you that there is no hairstyle with which the talented actress has not shown off and succeeded, motivating us to copy it, ASAP!

wet look

If something has become clear, it is that the obsession with beauty looks Y2K has brought with it the return of the famous wet lookone of the zendaya hairstyles most recurring, with which he has captured attention on more than one occasion, on and off the red carpet. They go loose or collected, the hairstyles Aqueous are the hit of the moment.

The wet effect will be key to elevate any hairstyle in 2023. Getty Images

baby doll ponytail

The Barbiecore trend predicted it and zendaya confirms it to us, the hairstyles baby doll They will be a success to destroy with a striking and original style! And it is that the looks with a doll-style sixties air, which stand out for their great volume, body and rounded finish, are perfect when showing off polished and glamorous hair, regardless of whether you wear your hair up or completely loose and with accessories.

Dolly hairstyles will be the obsession of 2023, and Zendaya has the style cue to get it right. Getty Images

waves undone

Now that naturalness returns to the scene, converted into one of the trends of the moment, the undone waves are another of the Zendaya’s signature hairstyles well worth copying. The reason? Its slightly tousled and ultra dynamic finish, which keeps a carefree and youthful vibe to give lightness and fun to any beauty look.