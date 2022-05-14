8 new apps from the last few weeks that you should try

Share

Discover the 8 best new apps that have recently hit the Play Store.

If you usually browse the Google Play Store in search of new free applications that are useful to youyou are in the right place because today we have selected for you the 8 best new applications that have arrived in the Google store over the last few weeks.

Within this collection you will be able to find apps as interesting as Proton CalenderFaceChange, Nothing Launcher or SnapEdit.

Proton Calender

The first new app from the Play Store that we recommend you try is Proton Calendar, a complete calendar tool that is part of the Proton AG app ecosystem together with Proton Mail and Proton VPN. Just like these two, Proton Calendar protects your privacy, since it has no ads, blocks trackers and does not share your data with third parties.

At the functional level, Proton Calendar has nothing to envy to other more popular calendar apps, because it allows you to create recurring events on a daily, weekly, monthly or yearly basis in different time zonesadd multiple reminders on any event and access them directly from the home screen of your mobile thanks to a practical widget.

Proton Calendar is a free app, with no ads or in-app purchases, but to unlock all its features, like the option to manage up to 20 different calendarsyou will have to go through the box and hire one of Proton Mail’s paid subscriptions.

iScanner

iScanner is a handy QR code and barcode reader that scans all kinds of information: products, reservations, web pages, contacts, Wi-Fi networks… etc..

In addition, iScanner also allows you create your own QR codes to share with your friends and family.

FaceChange

FaceChange is a practical app that allows you to create personalized photos, gifs and videos in which you can exchange your face for that of celebrities, athletes or movie characters then share them with your friends.

FaceChange is a completely free application, with ads and in-app purchases that They range from 5.49 to 169.99 euros.

Music Download

Music Download is a free music player that allows you search for your favorite songs in MP3 format by name, album or music genredownload them to your smartphone and listen directly from the app.

In addition, with Music Download you can also create your own playlists and share the songs you download with your friends.

Nothing Launcher

Nothing Launcher is the official launcher of NothingOS, the software layer of the Nothing phone (1)the first terminal of the firm created by the co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei.

This launcher has some menus and widgets with the brand’s own typography based on points and with its own original wallpaper. But, without a doubt, the highlight of this launcher is that it allows you to change the size of the icons on your mobile individually.

Initially, this launcher, which is still in beta version, was only compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 and the Google Pixel 5 and 6but now it is already available in the Google Play Store for all terminals with Android 11 or a higher version.

PlantApp

PlantApp is a free application with which you can, in a really simple way, identify all kinds of plants and trees. To do this, simply take a photo of a plant and this application will give you all the details of it together with its identification label.

In addition, PlantApp also gives you plant care tips and allows you to set reminders to spray, fertilize, water and rotate your plants and flowers.

SnapEdit

SnapEdit is a really useful application with which you can remove both objects and people from any photo just by following these simple steps:

Upload the photo you want to edit or take a picture

you want to edit or take a picture Select the objects What do you want to remove from the photo?

What do you want to remove from the photo? click on Remove (Remove)

(Remove) Save the resulting image on your mobile device

time warp scan

The last new application on Google Play that we recommend is Time warp scan, a tool that allows you to personalize your photos and videos with the classic waterfall effect and share it with your friends through social networks.

Time warp scan is a free app with ads that you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

