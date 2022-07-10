86% of the staff is over 45 years old and MIR positions are not covered

Eight out of ten rural doctors practicing in Spain They will retire in the next 20 years. A worrying situation for the sustainability of the health system that, moreover, does not seem to find a solution, since the youngest (the MIR) do not choose stays in the countryside to do their residences.

For this reason the General Council of Physicians (CGCOM) has wanted to sound the alarm and launch a promotional video to make the figure of the rural doctor more attractive to the new generations. he is a tender clip of video, to which EL ESPAÑOL has had exclusive access, halfway between recognition and denunciation to vindicate the image and values ​​of rural doctors.

The high rate of retirements and the lack of replacements are the perfect triggers so that, in the opinion of the Medical Council, rural medicine breaks down and, with it, the health system of the Spain emptiedwhich has already suffered from the lack of face-to-face consultations after the measures taken due to Covid-19.

[La Covid deja sin médicos a la España rural: los pueblos pierden las consultas presenciales]

Throughout seven minutes and the doctor’s hand Manuel Sánchez, doctor of the Principality of Asturias, the video that the collegiate body will launch next Monday, July 11, reflects the “work, dedication and dedication” of the thousands of rural doctors in our country. A figure that, as they themselves endorse, is much more “relevant and transcendental than the practice of medicine itself.”

And it is that, in a municipality with few inhabitants, the doctor is an essential part of society and this is reflected in the audiovisual piece.

“From the corporation we want show the values ​​of a profession that is at the service of patients and of society as a whole, a commitment that without the support of the administrations runs the risk of being broken”, explains Tomás Cobo, president of the organization.

Rural doctor poster that will be distributed by the WTO to value the profession.

EE

In addition to broadcasting the video on the YouTube channel, the media and social networks, the General Council is going to send various publicity materials to the different medical colleges with the aim of disseminating the campaign in health centers through flyers stickers, with a QR code that allows the visualization of Rural medicine, beyond the profession.

limit situation

The main problem of the advanced age of rural doctors is that they do not have generational relief. According to a study conducted this March by the College of Physicians, almost a third of professionals working in rural areas in Spain will retire in the next 5 years. The average age of these professionals nationwide is over 50 years old, and almost a third of them are over 60 years old.

A limit situation, because there is no one to replace these professionals in the next five years. Of every 10 new residents, about half stay in the hospital setting. And of the other half, which goes to Primary Care, just over a resident chooses the rural environment.

[Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha y Aragón ofertarán a los médicos rurales un contrato mixto]

According to professional studies, salaries and lack of incentives are some of the main drawbacks that younger doctors see practicing in the field. But not only that. For many, you have to travel a large number of kilometers that, on top of that, are not paid for. 88% of rural doctors bear the cost of their travel.

The aforementioned study explains that 60% of rural doctors have to travel to carry out their work, and up to 5% travel more than 200 kilometers. To this we must add that more than half of the rural doctors have a reference hospital more than 30 kilometers away from their offices, and 15% to more than 60 kilometers.

Incentives for MIRs

Given the lack of demand from the MIR for these positions, historically considered difficult to cover, many autonomous communities have launched cover them with labor and economic incentives. Punctuating their stays in the employment exchange, a salary bonus or giving contracts at the end of the residences are some of the offers with which the regions try to make these areas more attractive.

For example, in the case of Aragon, rural doctors have points in the job market and also benefit from some professional career criteria. Economically, the salary is the same for these doctors as for those of, for example, the Aragonese capital.

In Galicia, the remuneration of positions that are difficult to cover (rural doctors, for example) have also increased and the amounts applied to factors that remunerate the rendering of services in isolated places.

[Guantazo de la España rural a los políticos: “Dejad los eslóganes y resolved problemas”]

The Galician Board has announced that for places with these conditions it will apply an increase in the current amounts, to make them “more attractive”, in addition to revising upwards the number of centers to which these factors are applied.

However, in some cases even those incentives are not enough. The Ministry of Health of Castilla y León offered 128 Family Medicine contracts to try to cover the places where there are more needs —the towns—, but only 16 people accepted them: 12%. The rest, 112 jobs were rejected because they were in rural areas.

For all this, and given that the economic incentives of the autonomies do not work as well as thought, the doctors of Spain have gone to the human value of the professional. To that vocational part of the physician who, as the protagonist of the clip of the General Council of Physicians, is “more transcendental than medicine itself”.

Follow the topics that interest you