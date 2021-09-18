A Bitcoin-based security token offering has been approved in Germany by CoinTelegraph

A Bitcoin-based security token offering has been approved in Germany
German financial regulators have approved a security token offering (STO) based on a (BTC) sidechain.
The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has given the green light to the EXOeu token of the video game publisher Exordium, allowing local retail investors to participate in the sale on Stokr, a large European digital marketplace.
German investors can invest in EXOeu through Stockr with a minimum purchase of $ 100. EXOeu is the second STO approved for the German market on Stokr, after BaFin approved an STO of the ParkinGO parking network last year.
