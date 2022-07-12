A character changes actors for the end of ‘Better Call Saul’

As we wait for the final six episodes of Better Call Saula new teaser trailer reveals that one of the key characters from the prequel to breaking bad has changed face. This is Jeff, the taxi driver who appeared in a flashforward during the first episode of the fourth season, now no longer played by Don Harvey.

at the beginning of the episode Smoke we had seen Jeff carrying Gene, aka Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), after a run to the hospital following an illness that thankfully turned out to be a false alarm. However, on the way home, Gene, realizing that the driver might recognize him as Saul Goodman and thus get him in trouble by evading the law, had gotten out of the vehicle before reaching his destination. Then, in the first episode of the fifth season, Jeff had bumped into Gene at the mall where he worked and confronted him, claiming to recognize him and to be a former fan of his.

Since then, nothing has been heard of the black and white timeline set after breaking bad…until these episodes. The teaser offers a glimpse of those past scenes, with a different actor now playing Jeff: Pat Healy, seen in Station 19. Pushing producers toward this choice were contractual obligations that prevented Harvey – meanwhile seen on We Own This City Y Pam & Tommy – return to the set of Better Caul Saul.