a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo makes a big revelation about his future!

Bayern Munich, AS Roma, Sporting or even Chelsea. For several days now, Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his name linked to many clubs. The Portuguese star has just had a complicated season with Manchester United, but that does not change the attractiveness of the Portuguese, who is still prolific despite his 37 years.

In response to these rumours, the English press has nevertheless hammered in recent days that Cristiano Ronaldo would like to continue his adventure at Manchester United, with the new cycle started by Erik Ten Hag. Except that a close friend of CR7 has just sown a little more vagueness on the summer Mercato of the Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo has many concrete offers at hand

Edu Aguirre, journalist for the show El Chiringuito, reputed to be close to Cristiano Ronaldo, could not refrain from responding to another columnist assuring that the striker had no offer this summer. According to him, the Manchester United star has several offers during this summer Mercato, while ensuring that nothing was done on the management of his summer. The CR7 case is therefore likely to make people talk for a few more weeks …

💣 “NO SÉ qué pasará en el FUTURO… pero claro que CRISTIANO tiene OFERTAS” 🌟@EduAguirre7 lo está contando en #ChiringuitoInda. pic.twitter.com/3e9XMTDmxl — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 28, 2022