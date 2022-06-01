A collaboration between Chris Brown and Lil Baby is coming very soon

Chris Brown and Lil Baby are embarking on a tour together and to complement this project, they have planned a collaboration that will be released at any time.

“One Of Them Ones” will be consolidated by a collaboration in Chris and Baby

Of all the musical tours scheduled for this summer in UNITED STATESit is important to pay particular attention to “One Of Them Ones”. This exciting initiative is driven by the legend of R&B Chris Brown and the superstar of Atlanta Game Lil Baby. It will be held in 27 dates across the UNITED STATES and the Canada in order to promote their respective forthcoming new album.

After the album “Indigo” of 2019, Chris Brown his new album will be released at the end of June “Breezy”. On behalf of this project, he revealed a few names with whom he will collaborate: lil wayne, Anderson. Paak, Tory Lanez, IS Gee…In this list, Lil Baby who he will be touring with is absent.

In memory of previous collaborations, a new one is in sight. The two collaborators have in their Instagram story brought water to the mouths of fans. Chris captions his story: “Lil Baby x Chris Brown has one coming soon”. Lil Baby, in turn puts: “@ChrisBrown I think we had one”.

The new album by Chris Brown “Breezy” will come out on June 24, and with regard to Lil Babythe continuation of his project “My Turn” will be available in July.