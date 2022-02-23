A commission of the Brazilian Senate approves regulating financial operations with cryptocurrencies: what are the main changes?

The amendment, which must still be voted on by the Congress chambers, includes the crime of fraud with digital currency and creates a registry of exposed politicians.

The Economic Affairs Commission of the Brazilian Senate unanimously approved a reform that determines a regulatory framework for financial operations with cryptocurrencies, contemplating the crime of fraud with digital currencies and the creation of a registry for politically exposed persons.

At Penal Code, the amendment introduces the illicit for that person who “organizes, manages, offers portfolios or intermediates operations that involve virtual assets”, in a malicious way. That is, as long as it is intended to “obtain a illicit advantageloss of another person, induce or maintain someone by mistake, by artifice, trickery or any other fraudulent means”.

Thus, the senators who validated the changes stipulate sentences of between four and eight years in prison, added to economic sanctions. The text stipulates among its fundamental goals “to prevent money laundering, the concealment of assets, rights and values, combat the activities of criminal organizations, the financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, in accordance with international standards”.

The latest changes to the reform were proposed by Senator Irajá Abreu, of the Social Democratic Party (PSD): “Cryptoactive trading companies are not subject to regulation or control by the Central Bank or the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). by its acronym in Portuguese), which makes it difficult for public authorities to identify suspicious transactions“, he alerted the rest of the congressmen.

Although the legislator considers that the crypto asset cannot be controlled by the CVM, because “it is not a security”, he does emphasize that the body should intervene when there are public offerings that raise funds in the financial market.

Politicians in sight?

One of the great novelties that this possible regulation brings is the creation of a National Registry of Politically Exposed Persons (CNPEP), which would be published in the Transparency Portal and would be in charge of the Executive Branch. This qualification is used for citizens who, due to their position and influence, could be implicated in potential bribery and corruption situations.

Thus, the central government, the states and municipalities should send the information on the exposed politicians of each territory. In turn, the institutions regulated by the Central Bank would have to “consult the CNPEP to implement money laundering prevention policies and evaluate credit risk,” the Senate announced.

Incentive for mining

On the other hand, the text contemplates reduce taxes to zero owed by legal entities until 2029, a measure that would apply to companies that buy machines intended for the mining, preservation and processing of virtual assets. In addition to the forgiven debts, several taxes will be annulled to acquire mining instruments.

In turn, it seeks to benefit companies that do not pollute, since the creation of digital currencies requires the use of electricity: “Companies that use electricity in their activities 100% renewable energy sources and neutralize 100% of the greenhouse gas emissions from these activities are entitled to the zero rate,” the statement read.

How is the process going in Congress?

After this approval of the commission, if an appeal for treatment is not requested in the plenary session of the Senate, the text could go directly to the Chamber of Deputies. However, there are still no estimated dates for a final vote to take place.

Meanwhile, Senator Abreu highlights that there are now almost 3 million people registered in exchange houses that use cryptocurrencies. According to the upper house, 6.8 billion reais ($1.345 million) of virtual currencies were traded in Brazil alone in 2018, with the creation of 23 exchanges. “In 2019 there were already 35 companies acting freely, without the surveillance of the organs of the financial system, such as the Central Bank or the stock exchanges,” reports Congress.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends.