A Cristiano Ronaldo employee crashed his two-million-euro Bugatti

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti left the road on Monday in Mallorca, reports Spanish media Ultima Hora. According to the local press, the Portuguese superstar was not present in the vehicle.

If local media are to be believed, the scene caused a stir on Monday morning in Mallorca. According to Ultima Hora, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti crashed around 11 a.m. into the gate of a property after the driver, an employee of the player, lost control. According to the emergency services, a butane tank located near the scene of the accident was also damaged.

No injuries

Cristiano Ronaldo was not present in the vehicle when it left the road. According to local police, the occupants of the car, valued at two million euros, left the scene shortly after the accident. Another person then went to the scene on their behalf and took responsibility for what had happened. No injuries are reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is coming out of a rather complicated season collectively at Manchester United (only 6th in the Premier League) is currently taking advantage of the off-season to rest on the Mallorca side. According to local media, he had chartered his two Bugattis to the Spanish island to take advantage of his free time.