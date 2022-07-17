A departure ? Cristiano Ronaldo blurs the tracks

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo maintains the mystery of his possible new destination.

However, the situation indicates that he will continue with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo posed with the team’s new away kit, stifling exit rumours.

Since the team embarked on the pre-season trip to Australia, Manchester United’s marketing team have unveiled their second kit.

The jersey is a white vintage jersey with some black details.

Players like Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay led this presentation from Melbourne.

The 2022-2023 away shirt has a similarity to previous editions.

Manchester United had similar shirts in the 1986/88 campaign, the 1991 tournament and the 1996 season.

Is Ronaldo leaving Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo was not present during the unveiling ceremony.

Manchester United officially presented their shirt, and the Portuguese player did not attend the event.

However, the team’s website shows CR7 posing with the away kit.