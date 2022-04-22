A fashion that is here to stay?

Christopher Nolan’s next film will be released in mid-2023 and will be distributed by Universal Pictures. Cillian Murphy will be the protagonist of the story.

Just a short time after the unsuccessful premiere of Tenetthe North American press began to talk about the future project of Christopher Nolan. The director behind the trilogy of Batman who starred Christian bale He did not want to waste time and gave little importance to the box office failure that his recent feature film meant. That was how Oppenheimer began to take shape.

the problem with Tenet brought several consequences, such as the historical separation of Warner Bros. Pictures. From the whim of the filmmaker to release it in the midst of a pandemic and the studio’s decision to launch its films simultaneously by hbo maxa bond of more than two decades was broken: from memento henceforth, all the productions of Nolan were distributed by Warner. after distancing, Universal Pictures appeared on the horizon and there was the director with his next project.

In the studio behind movies like the saga of Fast and Furious They did not hesitate for a moment and gave him a coveted opening slot, in July 2023, so that he could respect his tradition of releasing his films in the middle of the year. In addition, it seems that there was no dilemma in terms of casts and budget. It is not yet known how much it will cost Oppenheimer but it is known that Nolan will not skimp on hiring.

Cillian Murphy will work again with Nolan after the fact in productions like inceptionand stars like Emily Blunt, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, and Rami Malek. In recent years, this decision to plague casts with big names was seen in movies like Knives Out or the whole saga Marvel, where the formula worked. In a context in which it is increasingly clear that it is the figures that drag viewers to the cinema, it seems that the bet is no longer on the stories but on having the largest number of stars to avoid failures at the box office. And you, what do you prioritize when watching a movie?

+What Oppenheimer is about

So far, the details regarding the libretto of Oppenheimer have been kept quite secret, but it is known that it will revolve around J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led the project that created the atomic bomb. The production of Nolan will be based on the book Prometheus: The triumph and tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerthe book they wrote Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.