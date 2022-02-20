A federal judge in the United States considers that Trump could be guilty of instigating the assault on Capitol Hill

A US federal judge has ruled a ruling this Friday on the guilt of former President Donald Trump during the assault on the Capitol on January 6 and has concluded that the rally he gave that day can “reasonably” be seen as a call for collective action.

“The president’s speech at the January 6 rally can reasonably be seen as a call for collective action,” District of Columbia federal judge Amit Mehta wrote in a 112-page ruling describing the use of the “we” and the “them” is remarkable.

“(A) ‘we’ used repeatedly in this context implies that the president (Trump) and those attending the rally would act together towards a common goal. That is the essence of a civil conspiracy,” he added in the text, shared by the American media ‘Politico’.

California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, two members of the Capitol Police and a group of House Democrats led by Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi accused the former president of inciting an insurrection on Capitol Hill on 6 January in three separate lawsuits.

The lawsuit filed by 11 House Democrats alleges that Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, conspired to incite a crowd to storm the Capitol.

On the other hand, the lawsuit filed by Swalwell named Trump’s former lawyer, the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and the Republican congressman from Alabama, Mo Brooks, according to the US network CBS.

In this sense, Judge Mehta has ruled that many of the claims against Trump, Oath Keepers and Proud Boys will be able to continue in court, but has dismissed the lawsuits filed against Trump Jr. and Giuliani.

As reported by CNN, this Friday’s decision may pave the way for the judge to weigh the factual allegations and evidence against Trump in these cases, as well as possible civil trials within months or years, where Trump could be present.

“Today is a great victory for the rule of law and shows how important the courts are in ensuring accountability,” said Joseph Sellers, the representative of the Democratic members of Congress who filed the lawsuit, according to the network.