a former colleague of Ariana Grande weighs in on the reasons for her feud with the star

In 2013, Ariana Grande starred in Nickelodeon’s new series, “Sam & Cat,” alongside her on-screen best friend, Jennette McCurdy. But it was not always all rosy between the two young women! In her autobiography “I’m Glad My Mum Died”, Jennette swings.

Star for the younger generation, Jennette McCurdy became known for playing Sam Puckett in “iCarly” from 2007 to 2012, a role she will resume for a season of “Sam & Cat”, alongside Ariana Grande.

Although the 30-year-old has completely disappeared from our screens, she is still very active in the very closed circle of Hollywood. She now swaps acting for writing and has just released her first book, which is none other than her memoirs. Entitled “I’m Glad My Mum Died”, in French “I’m glad my mother is dead”, Jennette recounts her daily life as a child abused by her sick and abusive mother, her successes and her sorrows, returning to certain quarrels who once made the news.

Thus, she explains that the tensions with Ariana Grande, who played Cat Valentine in “Sam & Cat”, arose from a different treatment of the two actresses on the part of the chain, proclaiming that the pop star was absent for “going to sing at award shows, record new songs and advertise his next album” while she had to “hold the fort”, she writes in her autobiography.

At first, the absences of the interpreter of “One Last Time” were rare until the day she was exempted from a week of filming, which annoyed her colleague to the highest degree: “The week I was told Ariana wouldn’t be here at all, and they were going to work around her absence by locking her character in a box. You are laughing at me ? So I have to turn down movies while Ariana goes whistling at the Billboard Music Awards?…She’s missing work to pursue her music career while I play with a club…I’m jealous of her. », she says.

The Californian remembers feeling discouraged by Nickelodeon which prevented her from exploring other career opportunities, in particular she had to refuse two films, while Ariana Grande could go frolic elsewhere: “

What finally destroyed me was when Ariana arrived all excited because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks. That’s when I broke down.” recalls Jennette McCurdy in her autobiography.

This isn’t the first time the pretty blonde has opened up about her feud with the “REM Beauty” founder. In 2017, she told E! News maintain a brotherly relationship with the one who will next play Glinda in “Wicked” and that there was no hard feelings between them.