A guide to the best NFT markets on Binance Smart Chain

In this article, we cover all major NFT markets on Binance Smart Chain. If you want a full list of alternative NFT markets, you can read our other article on this topic here, as well as our guide to Solana’s best NFT markets, Tezos’ NFT markets, and Ethereum’s most popular NFT art platforms.

Keep in mind that many marketplaces that are not on Ethereum are still very new and some may unexpectedly close or have technical problems, as they are experimental. As with most platforms that aren’t curated, you’ll need to put your work out there and network as much as possible to attract collectors. Read our article ‘How to Become a Cryptoartist in 10 Steps’ which details how you can promote and sell your work. Below we cover Binance NFT, Refinable, Airnfts, Treasureland, Venly and Pentas. If you are looking for information on how to create an NFT / CryptoArt, read this article.

Binance NFT launched in June 2021 and is still very new to the NFT market scene. Creators must first be approved before they can sell their artwork on the platform. The marketplace also supports NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. It is divided into two sections, Trading Market and Premium Events. The Premium Events will feature a selection of curated NFTs and exclusive exhibits for which Binance NFT charges a 10% commission and rewards creators with 90% of the proceeds.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $ BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): 1%

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for: All kinds of creators and artists

Auction Style: Timed Auctions

Royalties: 1% on secondary sales

Refinable is a general market for NFTs, so you can find all types of NFTs. It is very easy to set up an account and create and list NFTs for sale, as there is no auditing process. The platform’s goal is to provide a solution to the four main NFT verticals: creation, distribution, discovery and utility. Since the market launched this year, the platform is still working on more advanced features.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $ FINE

Platform fees (excluding gas): Regular sellers pay 2.5%, $ FINE token holders pay 1.5%.

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for ?: New artists

Auction Style: Timed Auctions

Royalties: 1% on secondary sales

Airnfts is still relatively unknown, however, the small community that surrounds it has a lot of positive things to say about it. It is very easy to create an artist account and start selling NFTs. The platform prides itself on offering a great user experience and ease of use in creating, buying and selling NFTs.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $ BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): 2.5% after selling an NFT

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for: All kinds of artists and creators

Auction Style: Timed Auction

Royalties: 10%

Treasureland aims to be “the eBay of the blockchain world”. It is a multi-chain NFT aggregation protocol that supports Binance Smart Chain, and the minting, buying and auctioning of NFTs. The platform was created to connect NFT creators, users and consumers in a decentralized way.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $ BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): 2%

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for ?: All kinds of creators, most ideal for collections rather than NFT art 1/1

Auction Style: Timed Auction

Royalties: The creator sets the royalty fee

A peer-to-peer NFT marketplace that supports BSC, Polygon, Avalanche and Hedera. Last year, Venly Market attracted more than 200,000 users and recorded NFT sales of over $ 1 million. While the marketplace is primarily for in-game items, there is also a collectibles section as well as a digital art section. They also accept PayPal and credit card payments.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $ BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): 2%

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for: It’s not ideal for artists, but anyone can apply

Auction style: None

Royalties: Up to 10%

Pentas is a Malaysia-based NFT marketplace that focuses on the local market. The platform aims to be inclusive and to accommodate all types of artists, and to empower content creators of heritage, cultural and traditional values. Creators must first go through a verification process before minting their NFTs on the platform.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $ BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): Unknown

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for ?: For artists who have a good social media presence and an artistic portfolio

Auction style: None

Royalties: 10%