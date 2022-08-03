A healthy diet, essential for the well-being of all

The relationship between ait is not a new concept. Already Hippocrates, more than 20 centuries ago, established the. Concepts as current and important then as now, to which must be added the organic process of nutrition, as well as the importance of athat has a positive impact on the individual and collective well-being of the entire population.

good or bad nutrition influences immunity and the predisposition to suffer from some diseasesin the physical and mental development of people and even, if we want to measure it in economic terms, in their degree of productivity in the workplace. Its influence is very present in chronic diseases with a high prevalence in our society, such as obesity, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, etc. An adequate diet should aim meet the needs of each person in order to achieve or maintain a good nutritional status and, therefore, health. Is about find and establish the right nutritional routines that strengthen the immune system and the well-being of the mind, through a balanced diet.

To achieve this, it is essential achieve the empowerment of the healthy and sick population as a process of health promotion and education, in such a way that each person is able to develop and assimilate the knowledge, skills and attitudes that help them assume responsibility for making decisions aimed at maintaining and/or improving their physical and physical health. mental.

Nurses play a critical role in this field of health since they have the scientific knowledge to assist, inform, train, educate, advise and train the community in the field of food, in addition to their strategic role, by constituting the first link and the most solid, close and direct point of contact with each person, regardless of their state of health and the space where this relationship is developed, whether in the socio-health field, or in the educational field.

Precisely, the WHO has just published a review of its ‘Guidelines on self-care interventions for health and well-being’, to which it refers to terms that have to do directly with Nursing, such as, for example, the necessary and fundamental health promotion based on interventions aimed at benefiting and protecting people’s health and quality of life. Among them, the promotion of eating habits for a healthy life. A report that our College has echoed due to its importance.

Thus, to start at the base, it is necessary to remember the importance of the role of the nurse in the promotion and education It must start in infancy. The school nurse, as a health professional with a holistic view of the student and integrated into the school’s educational team, is a suitable figure to guarantee a transversal and permanent education for health that is available to the community. As established by the National and International Association of School Nursing (AMECE), one of the functions of the school nurse is to educate the school community in the acquisition of healthy habitsamong them, measures and correct feeding guidelines, as well as, educate in the prevention of eating disorders.

In the socio-health field, the nurse also has a relevant role as a health educator. Already from Primary Care, the nurse is responsible for providing the necessary care and knowledge to ensure that people achieve the highest level of self-care by improving their life habits, including their diet. Both in Primary Care and in Hospital and Social Health, including the homes themselves, the nurse is in charge of assessing, protocolizing and monitoring the needs of the patient taking into account their family, social, economic and cultural environment. What includes food since it is related to their way of life, their education and their culture.

One of the most desired aspirations that we share worldwide is achieve equity and this begins with a healthy population with autonomy and the ability to make appropriate choices for the benefit of their own health. Good or bad food health represents a leading indicator and one of the fundamental pillars to achieve it. In this scenario, the nurse has much to contribute as a professional from childhood and throughout the life of each person, in the role she plays in health education and in the development of nutritional care in the care setting. And it is in this sense, where a society can be described as advanced and developed because a good education for a diet that results in an adequate quality of life makes the difference between ‘living’ or ‘living healthily’.