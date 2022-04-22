A judge dismissed a noise disturbance claim and gave the green light to the Formula 1 race in Miami

File photo: Formula 1 race

A South Florida judge decided not to block the Formula 1 race scheduled to take place between May 6 and 8 in Miami Gardens.within Miami Dade County in the state of Florida.

While everything is ready for the big race to take place around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, a neighborhood organization tried to stop it alleging that the event was going to complicate the lives of the residents of the area.

“My clients are just living their day-to-day lives in the houses they bought years ago and pay taxes on. It is the organizers of the event, the people from the stadium and the municipality who are violating the law and causing harm to my clients.”, the lawyer told the local Miami press. samuel dubbinwho represents the neighborhood organization.

The lawsuit stated that the noise caused by the racing cars can cause damage to the point of causing deafness in some neighbors. According to Dubbin, this violates the noise ordinance of the city of Miami Gardens, where a maximum is established in the decibels that can be generated. As argued by Dubbin, these noises that he called excessive are going to annoy, hurt and even put at risk the well-being of the residents of the area.

Map of the race route in Miami, around the stadium in Miami Gardens



For its part, the stadium’s lawyers argued that the noise ordinance in Miami Gardens provides exceptions, and that this brief event falls into the category of exceptionsalleging that the race benefits the city on several levels (mainly economic) and that there is no evidence of damage, since it has not yet occurred.

“This is absolutely false, and we can prove it. There is no basis to suggest that there will be physical harm, or harm of any kind, to Miami Gardens residents”, indicates the response of the stadium lawyers presented before the judge.

It was ultimately the Judge Alan Fine, of the Miami Dade County Circuit who, after hearing all the arguments, made the final decision. Fine ruled that neither side had provided evidence of what those noise levels might generate, and ordered that Although the race is still going on, during it sound checks must be carried out to have a concrete idea of ​​what is happening.

There is a possibility that if during the first day of the race it is found that the noise levels are so high that they cause damage, the judge will change his mind and cancel it in the middle of the event. But legal experts consider this an unlikely option.

It is estimated that an event of this type has an economic impact of more than 100 million dollars for the city in which it takes place, a not minor fact to take into account. With the arrival of Formula 1, Miami becomes the only city in the United States to host all the sporting events of the main disciplines, from basketball, to American football, through tennis, soccer and now Formula 1.

