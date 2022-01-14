A leak on Android 13 reveals the new notification management permission

After the Android 13 leaks that emerged in these days that see the work of the Google development team focused on the new dynamic themes of the Material You, the quick change of the user profile from the lockscreen, the new Google Assistant activation system, the new UI for audio devices being played and the quick scan of QR codes using a special toggle, in these hours we have the opportunity to discover the new permission to manage notifications which will find its place on Android 13.

Here is the new notification management permission of Android 13

As you can see from the image below, when an application wants to send a notification, it must first receive permission from the user. The latter will be able to accept or refuse the sending of notifications in an unprecedented panel, whose action will be remembered for as long as the app is installed on the device equipped with Android 13.

The new notification management panel revolves around the process runtime POST_NOTIFICATIONS which will also remember the user’s choice. It is reasonable to assume that the user will continue to have the possibility to retrace his steps to allow or block the sending of notifications through a special Android 13 Settings panel, but from this point of view we have no information about it.