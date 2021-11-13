a leak reveals when it starts, the PS Plus is also on sale

The fans PlayStation are waiting for Sony to officially announce the start of the Black Friday, so you can buy subscriptions and games at a discounted price. To anticipate the Japanese giant, however, a Twitter user thought of it, who published the image of a flyer online with all the details on upcoming promotions.

According to the photo taken on the flyer, Black Friday PlayStation it will start on November 19, 2021 and will end on November 29 of the same month. Among the main offers of this period we cannot fail to mention theannual subscription to the PlayStation Plus service, which will undergo for 10 days a 30% cut, thus allowing players to sign up or extend their membership. There are no specific details on the discounts that will be applied to the games, but the image clearly shows that among the discounted products there will be Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghost of Tsushima (PS4 version) And Grand Turismo Sport. Obviously, these are only some of the games that will be discounted and to discover them all we will have to wait another week.

While waiting to find out more details on PlayStation offers, we remind you that Black Friday has already started on Amazon and many video games are on sale.