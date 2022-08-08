A native tribe fights in New York to save their land from climate change

In the Hamptons, known for the lavish mansions of the rich and famous, a Native American tribe battles the latest threat to what remains of their ancestral land: climate change.

The Shinnecock (“people of the stone shore”, in their language), have lived on Long Island (eastern New York) for about 13,000 years.

Their settlements extended to the east of the island before the Europeans seized their land to settle and the US authorities reduced them to just over 3 square kilometers on the peninsula.

Its territory is being eaten away by rising sea levels and coastal erosion, making it increasingly vulnerable to hurricanes and severe storms.

“We are facing a devastating situation in which we may have to relocate an entire town that has always been here,” Tela Troge, a Shinnecock lawyer, told AFP.

The Shinnecock Indian Nation is self-governing and federally recognized as a tribe of about 1,600 members.

About half still live on their reserves, located in Shinnecock Bay, next to Southampton, known for its sumptuous billionaire mansions hidden behind electric gates.

Next door is the town of Shinnecock Hills, as well as the famous golf club of the same name, which the tribe says sits on land stolen in 1859.

– Flooding –

Ed Terry, 78, who makes traditional shinnecock handicrafts from shells he finds on the beach, remembers the sand reaching much farther when he was a kid.

“You can see the erosion. What was land before is now water. It’s as if the sea is coming towards us,” she tells AFP as she sculpts a mussel shell into earrings.

Some areas of the coastline have receded as much as 150 feet in recent years, according to studies cited by Shavonne Smith, the indigenous nation’s director of environment.

It says that 57 houses will have to be relocated, as well as the cemetery located by the sea.

“When we talk about moving people who are so dependent on water – for spiritual, recreational or subsistence reasons – and bringing them inland we are faced with a gigantic, stressful, emotional and dynamic change in our essence,” Smith told AFP.

The tribe estimates that sea levels will rise 1.3 meters by the end of the century. Added to this are increasingly intense storms that generate increasingly destructive floods.

In 2012, Hurricane Sandy already gave warning of what was coming, sweeping away cliffs from the coast, ripping off roofs and flooding basements and cemeteries.

“There are studies that show that by 2040 there will be a 100% chance that the entire territory of the Shinnecock Nation will be flooded by storms,” says Scott Mandia, professor of climate change at Suffolk County Community College.

– “We will survive” –

In order to preserve their land and their way of life, which includes fishing and farming, the tribe is taking steps to prepare for climate change, building an oyster shell reef and placing giant rocks for the waves to break. He has also planted grass to prevent erosion.

The members of the tribe also contribute.

Troge, 35, is the director of the Shinnecock Seaweed Farmers Group, which brings together six indigenous people who grow sugar seaweed to sell as a natural fertilizer.

The algae help clean the polluted waters discharged by neighboring urban developments, absorbing carbon and nitrates, and which are at the origin of toxic algal blooms that harm marine life.

Forager Donna Collins-Smith, waist-deep in water, says she was inspired by her ancestors “what they preserved for us.”

“We are recovering him from certain death,” says this 65-year-old woman.

Mandia, co-author of a book on sea level rise, laments that marginalized communities “who are the least responsible” for climate change are “those who are going to suffer the most” and although he applauds their efforts, they are simply “winning time” before their land becomes unlivable.

Terry, the septuagenarian craftsman, wonders what the future of the Shinnecocks will look like, since the borders of the tribes are already defined.

“We don’t have higher ground,” he says, though he is sure of one thing: “We are strong people and we will survive.”