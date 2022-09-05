A new advertising campaign for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 » PACA’s economic and political newsletter

The company celebrates football’s biggest tournament and rocks fans to the iconic anthem ‘We Will Rock You’.

Fans can discover a new virtual reality experience and participate in an online game to win a travel package

Qatar Airways for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM less than 3 months away, Qatar Airways, Official Airline Partner of FIFA, is bringing together fans around the world through an advertising campaign blending music and innovation. The company has chosen the famous anthem “We Will Rock You” which is sung with passion in all stadiums.

Qatar Airways’ latest campaign centers around an energetic and thrilling TV spot that celebrates the unforgettable journeys leading up to the FIFA World CupTM. The catchy anthem reflects the company’s belief that sport is a universal language that unites fans and crosses borders.

Fans are invited to watch the commercial in Qatar Airways’ virtual universe, the Qverse.

By visiting www.qatarairways.com/html/redirect/QR/qverse/FWC22, Internet users are immersed in the metaverse and can board the Qsuite – the best Business Class seat in the world, where they can watch the campaign on the virtual in-flight entertainment screen. During this immersive experience, netizens are also encouraged to play the Inflight Delight game for a chance to win a travel package including round-trip flights, accommodation and World Cup match tickets.

Qatar Airways Group Chairman and Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our latest advertisement demonstrates our excitement for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM and reflects our own enthusiasm for the sport. We’re ready to transport fans around the world to witness the greatest sporting spectacle on the planet. Whether through travel, sports, music or innovation, we strive to connect fans and unite the world in Qatar for what will be a truly unforgettable experience. »

Last August (100 days from the World Cup), Qatar Airways launched “The Journey Tour” in London, UK. The bus continues its tour of 13 European cities, offering fans several interactive experiences, including the chance to face world football star Neymar Jr virtually, learn about the history of Qatar and the FIFA World Cup FIFA™ and meet Sama – the first-ever metahuman cabin crew. Fans who visit the Qatar Airways bus can have a chance to win match tickets and all-inclusive travel packages for the tournament by sharing their experiences on social media with the hashtag #FlytoQatar2022.

The tournament will take place in 8 stadiums designed to evoke the symbols of Arab culture. The 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening match while the 80,000 capacity Lusail Stadium will host the tournament final. The other stadiums, namely Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, 974 Stadium and Al Thumama Stadium, will be able to accommodate 40,000 spectators.

Qatar Airways has set up all-inclusive packages for fans to attend the biggest event in world football. These packages include match tickets, return flights and accommodation, allowing football fans around the world to follow their favorite team. More information on: www.qatarairways.com/app/fifa2022/en.

As an Official Airline Partner of FIFA since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored major events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™ and the FIFA Arab Cup™ which were all hosted at the Qatar. The airline is also looking forward to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – the first in the Middle East.

Qatar Airways “We Will Rock You” advertising campaign – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM: https://youtu.be/LXmKCUCQFvo

About Qatar Airways

Multi-award winning Qatar Airways was named “Airline of the Year” at the 2021 World Airline Awards by the international air transport rating organization Skytrax. It has also been named “World’s Best Business Class”, “World’s Best Business Class Lounge”, “World’s Best Business Class Seat”, “World’s Best Inflight Catering” and “Best Middle Airline”. East”. The company is positioned as a leader in the air sector by winning the main prize for the 6th time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021). Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide through its hub in Doha, Hamad International Airport, voted “World’s Best Airport” by Skytrax in 2022 for the second consecutive year. qatarairways.com