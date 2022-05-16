a new pair of big arms joins the Vin Diesel family

While the production of the next FastX stalled at start-up due to the departure of director Justin Lin, the cast continues to expand.

To compensate for the departure of Dwayne Johnson, who camped Luke Hobbs in four parts and the spin-off Hobbs & Shawthe next Fast & Furious 10 (officially titled FastX) has swelled its cast with the arrival of new big guys and big names. Actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman) will play a new villain opposite Vin Diesel, while actresses Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) have landed roles yet unknown.

Vin Diesel

Another divorce, more recent, however, has undermined the production. After directing five installments of the franchise, Justin Lin left the set of FastX last April, and even if Universal or the main interested party have not confirmed anything, the behavior of the diva of the interpreter of Dominic Toretto would again be in question. This sudden departure forced the studio to take out its checkbook while waiting for the next generation, which should be provided by director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Elusive)

But the Family should continue to look good in front of the public and grow in front of the camera. According to a recent report by Deadlinethe cast got a bit bigger (and beefed up) with Alan Ritchson, cast in an undisclosed role for now. The actor kicked off his career on the small screen playing the teenage, broke version of Aquaman in Smallvillebefore going to the cinema with a small role in Hunger Games – Catching Firethen one of the main roles in the film ninja turtles and its 2016 sequel, the last blockbuster he starred in.

Alan Ritchson

He also played Hawk in all three seasons of Titans and currently embodies jack reacher on Amazon Prime Video. We can still expect a minor role, or even a fairly anecdotal appearance given that the actor is also involved in the filming of the film. Ordinary Angel alongside Hilary Swank.

Alan Ritchson will thus join the rest of the cast, still made up of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as Charlize Theron who will resume her role as Cipher. Even if the production stalled at the start, the filming of FastX continues for a release still scheduled for May 24, 2023 in France.