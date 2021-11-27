A new wear-proof solar road

A new European consortium dusts off the dream of photovoltaic flooring by testing a thin film product, more resistant to mechanical stress and easier to install

Credits: Rolling Solar

The Rolling Solar project begins testing on 60 square meters of land at Brightlands Chemelot Campus

(Rinnovabili.it) – New chance for photovoltaic flooring. An innovative prototype of the solar road based on cells in CIGS – or “(di) copper selenide indium gallium – instead of in silicon. To conduct this experimentation is the ambitious Rolling Solar, a European project launched by a consortium of Dutch, German and Belgian researchers and entrepreneurs and coordinated by TNO.

The initiative has a specific objective: to allow local producers and construction companies to integrate photovoltaic technology into public infrastructure at an affordable cost. And obtaining in return a real energy advantage, with a long-lasting and efficient production. A discounted element not taken for granted.

The failure of the French photovoltaic road

The idea of ​​integrating the mudules into the road surface has several years behind it, but the projects carried out have not always given the desired results. Proof of this is the solar road inaugurated in Normandy in 2016, pilot of a larger project by the French government to solarize 1,000 km of motorways. Three years after its launch, the Paris dream fell apart. Literally.

The first 2,800 m2 of photovoltaic modules tested were damaged, detached and chipped, presenting various irreparable damages due to the passage of heavy vehicles and storms. Not only. In the first year, when the plant was still relatively intact, it generated about half the expected yield, equal to 150,000 kWh; to then drop to 78 thousand in 2018 and 38 thousand in 2019. A failure across the board.

Rolling solar, the new generation of solar panels

However, this does not discourage the Rolling Solar consortium in the least. Not only is the premise different – the initiative aims at cycle and pedestrian paths and not urban roads and highways – but the technology behind the solar road is also changing.

The first generations of photovoltaic cells integrated into the pavement consisted of crystalline silicon, a still relatively expensive semiconductor. And whose modules require a protective layer and quite time-consuming on-site assembly.

On the ground of the Brightlands Chemelot campus in Geleen, Rolling Solar is also testing a special CIGS-based thin film laminate, created by Solliance. Thin film PV should be less vulnerable to wear, more flexible and easier to integrate into the road surface.

Silicon and CIGS compared

In the experiment, the performance of photovoltaics in CIGS is compared to that of silicon by measuring energy production, as well as the effects of cold and heat, humidity, traffic and other factors. The tests will also provide a lot of information on bonding the layers in the construction, wiring and connectors.

Read also China’s new solar highway inaugurated

“Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands are internally connected by a total of 1 million kilometers of roads”, you can read on the website of the initiative. “This represents a large built-up area that can be used for the generation of renewable energy by integrating solar cells into pavements and street furniture. […] For example, integrated photovoltaics on all 35,000 km of Dutch cycle road would generate 15 TWh of electricity per year. Equivalent to a CO2 reduction of the order of 5 million tons per year ”.