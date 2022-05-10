a preview of the new Marvel shows the co-star

The development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unstoppable. From the beginning it is very clear that the interaction of the different superheroes, who are presented in each installment of origin or not, is one of its pillars. With joint adventures as satisfying as The Avengers (2012), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) or end game (2019). And next month will come one of the studio’s new series, Ms Marvelby Bisha K. Ali (2022).

Is about kamala khan storya Pakistani-American teenager, fond of writing fan fiction about Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, who achieves her own powers, played by Canadian Iman Vellani and whom we will see again later in the film the marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta (2023). It was created by screenwriter G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona for the fourteenth issue of Captain Marvel in August 2013.

But this superheroine is not alone in her first adventure, and Disney has let us see a brief preview, entitled “Not Alone”, in which, among other things, she appears for a few seconds Kareem or Red Dagger, another skilled young man who works as a vigilante. It also comes from the imagination of the writer G. Willow Wilson, but with the artist Mirka Andolfo at the pencils, and it was presented to us in number twelve of Ms Marvelwhich was published in October 2016.

An experienced young actor for the Red Dagger in ‘Ms. Marvel’

This superhero uses a red scarf to mask himself and hide his identity and knives as a throwing weapon. He embodies the Californian Aramis Knight, who, unlike the rookie Iman Vellani, we have already seen in more than forty audiovisual proposals. For example, like Tito Pérez in Boston Legal (2004-2008), the Sam of lost (2004-2010), Carlos in Dexter (2008-2013), the Alex Dos Santos of The mentalist (2008-2015) or MK on Into the Badlands (2015-2019).

And, on the big screen, he has stepped into the shoes of Jeremy El-Ibrahimi from Anwar File (2007), the kid with an apple The Dark Knight Rises (2012) or Bean in Ender’s Game (2013). However, he is wearing his red bandana and we cannot recognize him in the trailer. Ms Marvel. And, in any case, we had already been able to take a look at the look of Aramis Knight’s Red Dagger in a piece of promotional art. but here is real pictures.



