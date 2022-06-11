A Rainy Day in New York Isn’t Your Typical Woody Allen Movie

Imagine a young, intelligent Woody Allen, from a rich family, but nonconformist with his condition despite enjoying it. Well… well, it’s not Woody Allen but a wonderful Timothée Chalamet who moves around New York with the certainty of knowing every corner. A person whom the rain does not alter, but who is allowed to be part of the scene of all those plans that get tangled up like the cables you have stored in the drawer of your bedside table.

A character linked to a naive life and eager to be surprised, candidly played by an exceptional Elle Fanning whose clock speeds up without hardly winding her up, while a powerful Selena Gómez controls time and space.

Tormented, intense and fleeting characters like those played by Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna and Jude Law who put themselves at the service of the plot… just like the rain.

Apparently it is “just another movie” written and directed by Woody Allen since the common denominators are there. New York, fluid dialogues that balance you on the plot, classic “jazzera” soundtrack, etc… But it is that Rainy Day in New York (A Rainy Day in New York) is not the typical Woody Allen movie.

You know what is going to happen but you want it to happen to see it and enjoy it. You sense that there are impossible relationships but you want the affected characters to realize it on their own and also, without suffering any damage.

You are hoping that everyone will go their way with a certain smile. Something like the best possible option and without meddling in the lives of others. It is the best for each and every one of them. Lives that coincide on a rainy day in New York and that probably will never meet again.

Each one of them would give for another story where the characters of the rest of the cast would become mere companions.

The truth is that everything that happens here could happen in your city or even in any other city. At the end of the day, it is a beautiful set where the viewer is carried away.

Do you know why it is a film that leaves you slightly “touched”? Because the protagonist is you, but you don’t know it until it ends. @worldwide