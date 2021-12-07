All collecting enthusiasts, both beginners and experts, know that to find coins of extreme value you have to look back in time.

The rarest and most significant coins from a historical and cultural point of view, in fact, were issued in years prior to the introduction of the euro.

Among the more recent ones, for example, we can find these 100 lire from 1958, which are worth around 700 euros. This figure, however, is insignificant when compared to the value of other older examples, such as these 50 lire which could be worth up to 379,500 euros.

In this article, however, we will discover a series of 20 lire coins, which have acquired an extraordinary value over the years.

Italy in the 1920s

In October 1927, to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the march on Rome, the 20 lire “Littore e Italia parent” were issued. These coins, made of 800 silver, had a diameter of 35.5 millimeters and a weight of 15 grams.

On the obverse we have the King’s head facing right, surrounded by the inscription “VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE”. On the reverse, however, we find a naked man who, with a fascist salute, addresses a female figure, an allegory of Italy. The latter is seated and rests her left arm on a shield with the Savoy coat of arms. In his right hand, however, he holds a torch. At the top there is the inscription “ITALIA”, while at the bottom the nominal value of the coin, ie “L.20”. On the right we find the year of minting, together with the letter “R”, symbol of the Mint; while on the left the year of the fascist era.

A real rain of money for those who own these 20 lire more precious than gold

The coins issued in 1927, despite the circulation of 3,518,002 of copies, could currently be worth around 700 euros, if in Fior Di Conio. Even those of 1928, with a circulation of 2,486,898 pieces, could be worth around 1,000 euros, in the same state of conservation.

On the other hand, those minted from 1929 to 1934 have an incredibly higher value. In fact, the production of these specimens, intended exclusively for collectors and numismatists, only counts a limited number of 50 pieces per coin. Each of them, therefore, if in excellent condition, could be worth up to:

400 euros for those minted in 1930, 1932, 1933 and 1934;

200 euros for those issued in 1929 and 1931.

So a real rain of money could come for those who own these 20 lire more precious than gold. In fact, whoever has the complete collection of these 20 lire could currently have around 54,000 euros in hand.

Deepening

It seems incredible but this 100 lire coin could be worth more than 150,000 euros.