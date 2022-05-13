A reputable insider assures that the GTA IV remaster will arrive before GTA VI

Share

This is not the first time something similar has been rumored.

While rumors and leaks continue about GTA VI, such as its possible release date, a well-known insider suggests that Rocktar would also have in their hands a remaster of GTA IVand would arrive before GTA VI.

While the latest rumors place the remastering of GTA IV in 2023, before GTA VI, which would arrive in the second half of 2024, insider AccountNGT claims not to have heard of the game (via Comicbook). This does not mean that its existence is a lie, assures the insider, but simply that its sources are not related to the subject.

A possible theory that reinforces this discourse is that signs of an expansion of GTA Online have also been found in Liberty City, the city where GTA IV takes place. If there is a remastering of the game in progress, accompany your release of new GTA Online content related would be a smart move on Rockstar’s part. Although at the moment neither one thing nor the other is confirmed.

They discover a secret of GTA Online related to Liberty City 9 years later

Return to Liberty City

GTA IV holds a special place in the hearts of many players for being the first game in the series for the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, as well as being an outstanding game with one of the best stories in the whole series, expansions of quality content and a very remarkable graphic section for the time. It is not surprising that today it continues to be the protagonist of several mods in its PC version to make it look like a complete remake.

Whether or not there will be a GTA IV remaster remains to be seen, but I’m sure much of the community would want to revisit Libert City with Nico Bellic in a remaster. Let’s just hope it doesn’t end up being as bungled as GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which came with numerous glitches and questionable design decisions.

