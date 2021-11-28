a revolutionary game and a metaverse in development, great news for cryptocurrency – Nerd4.life

Yesterday – November 27, 2021 – Shytoshi Kusama, pseudonym of the head of the project Shiba Inu ($ SHIB), explained how the team behind the cryptocurrency is preparing to enter the world of video games, with a game and also a metaverse.

In a post on the Medium blog – titled “The Future of Gaming Is Shib“- Shytoshi began by saying that he cannot provide details on the game his team is working on as there is a fear that many would immediately try to steal the idea. He revealed however that their new gaming division – known as Shiba Inu Games – has hired well-known veteran game designer and developer William David Volk to lead the design and implementation of the game, which is in development at an “AAA development studio”.

Volk – former VP of Technology at Activision – indicated on his LinkedIn page that he has been working freelance for Shiba Inu Games since the beginning of the month. The man commented stating: “I am honored to work with an incredible team on what will become one of the most significant games of all time.”

This is what Shytosh said about Volk’s vast experience in the world of gaming: “… you have to remember that William is no ordinary game developer, he is a true visionary with decades of experience at the corporate level … and also in terms of self-employment, having managed his own game studio . (Just for reference, he also shares credit for the first iPhone game ever released!) So he has years of experience in mobile gaming as well. ”

He went on to say that Shiba Inu Games is “focused on collaborating with incredible consultants to build an amazing first version of the Shiboshi game” – which will be “mainly for mobile“and the finished game will be” licensed exclusively to Shiba Inu’s decentralized team for use on Shibarium. “The Shina Inu team will then” add various decentralized elements to enhance this mobile version. ”

Shiba Inu

Shytoshi noted that this “will provide unique opportunities within the Shiba Inu ecosystem ($ SHIB, $ LEASH & $ BONE), while Shiba Inu Games remains completely separate from this business.” In addition, he pointed out that “the revenue obtained from Shiba Inu Games’ in-app purchases also provide opportunities the crypto burns by Shib & Leash. “Coin burning is a process by which miners and developers of cryptocurrencies remove a specific portion of coins from circulation to control their price.

Regarding Shiba Inu’s entry into the metaverse, Shytoshi said he loves the idea of ​​”having a VR world where people can interact and basically live” and that the Shiba Inu Core Devs (SICD) are already working on “OshiVerse”.

What does the rest of the cryptocurrency world think? “Too big to ignore” for the Bank of America. In the meantime, however, China completely blocks circulation and mining.