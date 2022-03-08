A secret entrance to the GTA Online airport has players very confused

Why hasn’t any GTA Online player seen it before?

A GTA Online player took it upon himself to show off a seemingly obvious discovery at Los Santos International Airport

The open world of Grand Theft Auto Online offers adventurous or more experienced players a wide range of secluded locations and activities that could challenge them thanks to their complexity. However, unlike most areas of the available map, Los Santos International Airport it is one of the ones that has the most player traffic, and this is not surprising at all since it comes loaded with some of the fastest planes and vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, something quite attractive for most users.

Speaking of the wide range of GTA sites, a novice player has come across an entrance that at first seemed obvious because of its locationdespite being out of sight at the airport, but which has left even the most veteran of players surprised.

Why was the door not found by GTA Online players?

As we’ve said before, there are a myriad of extraordinary locations in Grand Theft Auto Online that go a long way towards making the game a classic and timeless mode experience within its genre. From Vinewood Hills to Raton Canyon, these exciting locations provide additional content for players who want to lay down their arms and explore other possibilities. That said, very few places in Los Santos, aside from the International Airport, allow players to hop on a plane for free and keep taking off into the blue skies for one of the best views you can get on the map, something now made easier than ever thanks to your ultimate pointer.

A Reddit user going by the name of Sjsjshdhxh was just exploring Los Santos when he came across a door he had never seen before. So he decided a couple of days ago to post a short 19-second video on the Grand Theft Auto Online subreddit to show off his discovery, leaving many gamers confused at the somewhat obvious but sufficiently hidden travel hack. of the majority. The video begins with Sjsjshdhxh on the slopes of the anti-scale fence that guards the perimeter of the airport, located south of La Puerta. Once inside a vehicle, Sjsjshdhxh speeds towards one of the conveniently located airport access ramps: a common method of entry for the community. However, it is at this precise moment that Sjsjshdhxh reveals the trick after veering off the ramp and smoothly driving through a pair of unlocked doors that are practically hidden thanks to the ramp.

In general, this input method might seem like a no-brainer, but Sjsjshdhxh’s post went viral with over 7,600 upvotes, as many users gathered to discuss how all these years since Grand Theft Auto Online was released this input method has gone totally unnoticed for many players, so much so that most were surprised they hadn’t found it sooner. Although among all the responses to the post, an upvoted comment perfectly sums up the reaction of the entire community when watching this video, as they state that “I’ve been playing GTAO since it came out… I never knew about these”.

It will be interesting to see if more quirks, tips, and even travel tricks emerge in the available version of Grand Theft Auto Online in the future. Developers may surprise us with more obvious things that users missed, but well-hidden enough to hide in the foreground.

Finally, We will see what other curiosities await us when GTA Online migrates to PS5 and Xbox Series X. After all, considering that in the next-gen version the intention of the game is to expand and improve the experience within Los Santos, there are bound to be plenty of curious adventurers searching every crack in the map to see if there are any notable discrepancies or modifications. . In the meantime, we will have to wait to see what the next news of the extensive GTA map will be.

Related topics: rock star

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!