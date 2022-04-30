A specialist in Covid, to the Academy of Medicine of Murcia

Group photo after the delivery of the diploma and accrediting medal to Enrique Bernal as corresponding academic.

The specialist in Internal Medicine Y Infectious diseases Enrique Bernal-Morell has taken office as a number academician of the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Region of Murcia (Ramemur)in an act in which it was presented by the academic Andres Pacheco Guevaraspecialist in Legal Medicine Y Biomedical Ethics.

The entrance speech has focused on Covid-19 with an introduction about the different pandemics throughout history. And it is that during the coronavirus pandemic, Bernal Morell is having an outstanding care role, since it is Covid coordinator of the Reina Sofía University Hospitalof Murcia.

Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Murciaand a doctorate from the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, is an associate professor at the University of Murcia.

Associate doctor of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Reina Sofía, he has carried out his healthcare work as a specialist in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases since 1999.

Bernal Morell was trained in the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital Madrid as an internist and in the Elche General Hospital as a specialist in Infectious Diseases and HIV.

He belongs to the group of the AIDS Research Network (RIS), and his research activity is mainly focused on the patient with HIV infection in all its aspects, especially in the comorbidities, complications of antiretroviral treatment and the low-grade viremia.

He is a member of the Murcian Association for Research in Infectious Diseases (AMIEI).