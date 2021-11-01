a study has revealed how long their effectiveness lasts. The Results are Surprising »ILMETEO.it

COVID VACCINES: a study has revealed how long their effectiveness lasts. The results are amazing

The study on the DURATION of VACCINAL coverageOne study, by the experts of the Swedish University of Umea, also reported by the newspaper Republic, forthcoming in the journal The Lancet, has analyzed the efficacy and duration of vaccines.

What are the results?

No protection is measurable after 7 months of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For the vaccine Astrazeneca there is no residual efficacy after 4 months. For other vaccines, protection from infection is less than 50% after 4 months. The protection against severe outcomes is only 42% after 6 months. Protection decreases faster and more dramatically for frail men and elderly.

Going into the details of the study, the scientists explained that efficacy against hospitalization and death was maintained for 9 months, although not in men, in older frail individuals and in individuals with any comorbidities.

These results reinforce the reasoning that the administration of an additional booster dose is a priority where there is a population at high risk of serious illness and death.

The study, therefore, tried it the decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine against symptomatics affected by the infection. It turned out that, after the peak in the first month, effectiveness after 4 months dropped to 47% and 71% respectively for Pfizer-BioNTech And Modern. The decrease is evident in the symptomatic ones.

Another interesting finding is that heterologous vaccination (for example: first dose Astrazeneca, second dose Pfizer) seems to give better results than homologous vaccination (with the same vaccine). These results appear to be consistent with those of a Qatari study that shows 89% effectiveness from 6 months onwards, in a young population, as well as with preliminary data emerged in the United Kingdom.

For scholars, therefore, it makes rational sense talk about administering a third booster dose, especially in individuals considered to be at high risk. And the choice seems to go in this direction also with the Green Pass which is currently valid for 12 months.