A text message arrives from Poste Italiane, but it is fake and it is a dangerous scam

This is a new scam that is claiming victims all over Italy and to which we must be extremely careful.

Many Italians are customers of Poste Italiane and if they see a text message arriving on their mobile phones indicating that a new device has accessed their account, they are clearly worried. But if they follow the instructions to block this new device contained in the sms, they are only playing the scammers’ game. This is a new insidious scam, however, very well concocted. The SMS seems to come from Poste Italiane and consequently those who receive it will tend to trust and follow the guided procedure to exclude this unauthorized access to their account. We must be extremely careful with this kind of scams because their purpose is to steal the credentials to access the accounts in order to empty them.

Maximum attention

The postal police report this type of scam and report its extreme danger. Never respond to this kind of invitations and above all never enter your credentials in a link that is provided to us by messages or emails we receive. If we receive a communication, it will eventually be up to us to go to the post office or bank or any other place mentioned in the message to verify the authenticity of what we are told. The competent authorities are monitoring this scam to try to understand its origin, but the advice is always to be wary of these messages and above all never to perform the operation that is requested of us. In fact, those who organize these scams know how to alarm those who receive the message and push them to act to avert the threatened danger.

Read also: Too strong price increases: without bonuses, construction collapsing

The most insidious thing about these messages are the links: never click on them. They can be dangerous even if we don’t enter our credentials.

Read also: Bonus Terme chaotic and unfair: consumer associations sound the alarm

It must be said that oddly old text messages seem to be back in fashion among scammers, because this is not the first scam we report through this medium.