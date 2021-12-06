“A total blackout? That’s why it can happen. And what is needed if everything goes out”

A few weeks ago the news of an assault on hardware stores in Spain to buy gas cylinders and torches in fear of a huge blackout could “turn off the light” in the country for days had aroused reactions between amazement and hilarity. The hypothesis of a prolonged stop to the supply of electricity in a hyper-connected world accustomed to using technologies 24 hours a day seems distant, even if the explosion of consumption in the first period of the pandemic – also following the widespread use of smart working – was one of the most evident changes in the world overwhelmed by the coronavirus. Andrea Aparo von Flüe, physicist, company manager (he has held positions of responsibility within the Finmeccanica galaxy but also in Ansaldo) and professor at Sapienza University of Rome, where he teaches Business strategy, explains why the hypothesis is not to be considered so strange.

Professor, why do we have to worry?

“In Europe we are pushing the electricity production and distribution system to the limit of capacity. The closer you get to the limit, the more likely you are to have a crisis. Remembering Murphy’s basic law of ‘If something can go wrong it will do it’, as well as Drucker’s law ‘If one thing goes wrong, all others will do the same at the same time’, there really is concern. .









Furthermore, the system’s ability to meet any peak demand is very limited due to modification of the mix of production modes. We have closed coal-fired power plants for economic and ecological reasons, reduced those fueled by fuel oil, increased intermittent sources, and not invested enough in storage systems. In short, we have done everything to complicate our lives “.

What are the causes that could cause a big blackout?

“An excess of energy demand compared to what is actually produced. Or any interruption of the distribution system line. Dangers to which are added the criticality on the front of stocks, the increase in fuel prices and the obsolescence of plants and infrastructure “.

How long could it last and what are the dimensions of the area that could be involved, if it were to concern Europe?

“To get the whole system back on its feet a time between 7 and 14 days is estimated. Also because the system we are referring to is not limited to Europe alone. The so-called ‘Continental Synchronous Area’, formerly known by the acronym UCTE, is the largest electricity grid in the world. 400 million users in 30 countries. Includes Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal Romania, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain , Switzerland, Ukraine, Hungary, as well as Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey.









What would be the effects of this “global” shutdown on our daily life?

“It would strike any device or system that needs electricity to work. So if not everything, almost everything. Telephones, Internet, ATMs, payment systems, traffic lights, subways, the transport sector, elevators, water and sewage networks, television, radio, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, electric cars. I recommend, as a game to play, to find as many as possible “.

And if it were to happen, what would it be necessary to have at home to pass the entire blackout period unscathed?

“It should have in the house the equipment provided for emergency events, such as earthquakes and other natural disasters. Drinking water, at least two liters per person per day. Food. Disinfectants, medicines e basic necessities for personal care, including toilet paper. Garbage bags. Candles and other non-electric lighting devices. Fuel for cooking and heating. Covers. A battery-powered radio for any emergency communications. And let me also add a good supply of books to read, board games. And possibly a pleasant company. “









Are there any prevention choices that allow us to avert this danger?

“Of course yes. Today we have more technology than problems. There are combinations of solutions. All require the use of a good amount of time, except for the drastic reduction in consumption, continued over time. A hypothesis that cannot be proposed unless the health of the economy is put at risk.

It certainly takes time to make the network more resilient. It is necessary build new power plants, add power lines, modify the system architecture, both physical and managerial. Large plants are needed to ensure coverage of basic demand. They are needed small plants, from 500 kW to about ten MW, such as gas turbines and endothermic engines. These are devices distributed throughout the territory, managed by local operators, to be started almost instantly to rebalance the system, as needed.

In addition, we would need dynamic storage systems to manage the intermittency of renewable sources, such as solar and wind power. Need one advanced management mode, ‘foolproof’, using the best of information technology and artificial intelligence, under the responsibility of a transnational coordination and planning authority.









It’s not cheap …

“The realization of all these systems and programs must be supported with capacity, responsibility, education and training of users, political will, social consensus, economic resources. Not to mention the weather“.

And this is perhaps the most imposing obstacle.