A woman received the world’s first climate change diagnosis

It was formulated by a Canadian doctor who last June treated a 70-year-old patient with a series of diseases worsened by the environmental situation that had developed around her.

When a 70-year-old woman arrived at the emergency room at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson, British Columbia, Dr. Kyle Merritt had no idea what would happen next. It was the end of June 2021 and a record heat wave was brewing in Canada’s westernmost province that would soon become the most extreme and deadly in the country’s history. The patient, in particular, suffered from a series of pathologies that had been worsened by the environmental situation that had developed around her. “He has diabetes. He has some heart failure … He lives in a caravan, without air conditioning – explained Dr. Merritt to Glacier Media -. All of his health problems had worsened and she was really struggling to stay hydrated“.

As temperatures rose, so did the pressure on the hospital, which in a short time was overwhelmed by so many other patients showing symptoms of heatstroke. So, Dr. Merritt decided to give a strong signal by doing a diagnosis of “climate change” to the woman to underline the importance of the reason behind the health conditions triggered by the heat. “If we don’t look at the underlying cause but just treat the symptoms, we will continue to lag further and further behind – explained Merritt -. I was just trying to… process what I was seeing. We are in the emergency room, we take care of everyone, from the most privileged to the most vulnerable, from birth to death. And it’s hard to see how people, especially the most fragile in our society, can be affected by climate change. It’s frustrating“.

The woman could be the first in the world to have received a diagnosis of “climate change”, but there is much evidence of the health impact of climate change globally. And as the rise in temperatures continues to intensify, the threat posed by extreme weather events will only worsen.

Because climate change will be catastrophic for Italy, according to the UN report

An editorial published in more than 230 scientific health and medical journals earlier this year stated that exceeding the 1.5 ° C threshold risks causing “catastrophic harm” to people. “Health has already been damaged by rising global temperatures and the destruction of the natural world – a state of affairs that professionals have been drawing attention to for decades. – wrote the authors of the document -. Science is unequivocal; a global increase of 1.5 ° C above the pre-industrial average and the continuing loss of biodiversity risk causing catastrophic damage that will be impossible to reverse“.

“The biggest threat is the continued failure of world leaders in containing the increase below 1.5 ° C and in restoring the natural balance”Concluded the scholars.