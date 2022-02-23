Aaron Rodgers sends touching message to Shailene Woodley

The American football player, Aaron Rodgers, touched millions of his followers with the text he dedicated to his ex-fiancéeactress Shailene Woodley.

It was in mid-2020 that news broke that Aaron Rodgers was dating Shailene Woodley, and a year later, the quarterback referred to her as his fiancée. But although the love story ended in this 2022, the gratitude and affection towards her is still alive.

INSTAGRAM/@aaronrodgers12



“@shailenewoodley thank you for letting me haunt you the first few months after we met and finally letting me reach out and be a part of your life. Thank you for always supporting me.for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you know, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful,” he wrote.

The message was actually an opportunity to express his gratitude for the good things in your life and for the people who have added peace and love.

“Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some photos from the last beautiful year,” began Aaron Rodgers.

And it ended like this: ‘For everyone else, spread love and gratitude, beautiful people, and read a book from time to time too. Love and peace”.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were considered a power couple: he has been named four times ‘Most valuable Player’ of the NFL and won the Super Bowl in 2011, while she acted in one of the most watched series on Amazon, “Big Little Lies”. He has also dated actress Olivia Munn and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. She was the girlfriend of professional rugby player Ben Volavola.

